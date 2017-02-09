 
News By Tag
* Outdoors
* Canoeing
* Camping
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Green Bay
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109

New Book Prepares Canoeists for Minnesota Boundary Waters Adventure

Author Rich Annen Takes Novice Wilderness Adventurers by the Hand for the Trip of a Lifetime
 
 
Rich Annen
Rich Annen
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Outdoors
Canoeing
Camping

Industry:
Books

Location:
Green Bay - Wisconsin - US

Subject:
Products

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Veteran canoe enthusiast Rich Annen shares expertise garnered from a lifetime of outdoor living in a new book geared toward novice wilderness canoeists entitled Wilderness Canoeing: A Guide to the Boundary Waters of Minnesota (M&B Global Solutions Inc.)

Annen provides guidance in traveling and camping in the wilderness for people who want to enjoy the Boundary Waters area without spending a fortune on equipment. He shares his experience in outfitting a group adventure and offers basic direction on having a safe and enjoyable trip.

"Embarking on a canoe trip to the wilds of beautiful Northern Minnesota requires some planning and basic survival knowledge for a safe and enjoyable adventure without breaking the bank," Annen says. "My hope is that by reading this book, your trip will be uneventful except for the thrills one hopes: sunshine, great fishing, placid lakes, beautiful sunsets, and the joy of great company."

Annen covers topics ranging from suggested clothing and food to permits required and maps of the region. The book also includes pre-trip checklists to ensure you are prepared for the variety of contingencies that can occur on a wilderness adventure.

Wilderness Canoeing: A Guide to the Boundary Waters of Minnesota is available on Amazon in paperback and digital formats at amzn.to/2kP1K0J, and soon will be available at outfitters and other retailers in the Boundary Waters region.

About the Author

Rich Annen is the training and safety officer for the De Pere, Wisconsin, Fire Department and has been a professional firefighter for more than thirty-five years. He has enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Canada with family and friends his entire life.

About M&B Global Solutions Inc.

M&B Global Solutions offers author coaching and comprehensive book publishing services, including online and offline marketing, video production and website design. For more information about M&B Global Solutions, visit http://mandbglobalsolutions.com/.
End
Source:
Email:***@hotmail.com Email Verified
Phone:9204689316
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
M & B Global Solutions Inc PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share