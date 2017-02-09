News By Tag
New Book Prepares Canoeists for Minnesota Boundary Waters Adventure
Author Rich Annen Takes Novice Wilderness Adventurers by the Hand for the Trip of a Lifetime
Annen provides guidance in traveling and camping in the wilderness for people who want to enjoy the Boundary Waters area without spending a fortune on equipment. He shares his experience in outfitting a group adventure and offers basic direction on having a safe and enjoyable trip.
"Embarking on a canoe trip to the wilds of beautiful Northern Minnesota requires some planning and basic survival knowledge for a safe and enjoyable adventure without breaking the bank," Annen says. "My hope is that by reading this book, your trip will be uneventful except for the thrills one hopes: sunshine, great fishing, placid lakes, beautiful sunsets, and the joy of great company."
Annen covers topics ranging from suggested clothing and food to permits required and maps of the region. The book also includes pre-trip checklists to ensure you are prepared for the variety of contingencies that can occur on a wilderness adventure.
Wilderness Canoeing: A Guide to the Boundary Waters of Minnesota is available on Amazon in paperback and digital formats at amzn.to/2kP1K0J, and soon will be available at outfitters and other retailers in the Boundary Waters region.
About the Author
Rich Annen is the training and safety officer for the De Pere, Wisconsin, Fire Department and has been a professional firefighter for more than thirty-five years. He has enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Canada with family and friends his entire life.
About M&B Global Solutions Inc.
M&B Global Solutions offers author coaching and comprehensive book publishing services, including online and offline marketing, video production and website design. For more information about M&B Global Solutions, visit http://mandbglobalsolutions.com/
