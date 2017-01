New Book Takes Auto Racing Fans through the History of Wisconsin International Raceway

Joe Verdegan's Sophomore Effort Highlights Midwest Stock Car Racing's Premier Track

Joe Verdegan's second book on regional auto racing focuses on WIR.

-- Author Joe Verdegan has spent more time at Wisconsin International Raceway in Kaukauna, Wisconsin, than most during a lifetime love affair with auto racing. Verdegan's second book in a series on regional racing history focuses on a track that serves as a proving ground for some of NASCAR's biggest stars as well as local heroes."Wisconsin International Raceway: Where the Big Ones Run!" (M&B Global Solutions Inc.) pays homage in the title to the venerable facility's famous advertising tagline. Featuring interviews and classic photos that go back to WIR's beginnings as a dirt track in 1963, Verdegan introduces readers to the drivers, promotors, crews and stories that made it the premier Wisconsin racing destination for generations of big-name drivers."Coming up to race at WIR with the best short-track racers in the country was an extremely valuable asset to my career," said Mark Martin, recently named one of NASCAR's 50 Greatest Drivers and a member of the Hall of Fame Class of 2017. "It is a source of great pride for me to have won two Red, White and Blue series championship. WIR was definitely one of my favorite race tracks of all time. And I'm not just blowin' smoke. That's for real."The list of NASCAR stars who raced at WIR includes Martin, Matt Kenseth, Dick Trickle, Alan Kulwicki and others.Verdegan released his first book, "Life in the Past Lane: The History of Stock Car Racing in Northeast Wisconsin From 1950 – 1980" in 2015. Both books are available on Amazon in paperback and digital formats, as well as at a number of Northeastern Wisconsin retail outlets.Green Bay, Wisconsin, resident Joe Verdegan grew up with racing as part of the family fabric and is a respected regional authority on the sport. He has served as a track announcer (including six seasons at Wisconsin International Raceway), event promoter, and writer for a variety of racing publications and daily newspapers.M&B Global Solutions offers author coaching and comprehensive book publishing services, including online and offline marketing, video production and website design. For more information about M&B Global Solutions, visit http://mandbglobalsolutions.com/