Mike Keiser's Latest Golf Development Detailed in "Golf Sand Valley"
Golf Writer Mike Dauplaise Provides a Guided Tour Around the Spectacular Bill Coore-Ben Crenshaw Creation
Dauplaise's vivid descriptions help readers visualize shots and plan strategy so they can enjoy their round more. This handy guide includes course management tips with hole-by-hole, shot-by-shot guidance. It's like having your own personal caddie in your pocket.
Featuring quotes from Bill Coore, "Golf Sand Valley" enables readers to understand the thought processes that went into the creation of what is expected to be a major golf development smack dab in the middle of Wisconsin. Sand Valley Golf Resort developer Mike Keiser is well-known for having developed the Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon, regarded as one of the top golf destinations in the world.
About the Author
Mike Dauplaise is a professional writer based in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He is a lifelong golfer who played collegiately at St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin, and has been writing about golf for more than thirty-five years. A three-time qualifier for the Wisconsin State Amateur, Mike carries a handicap in the mid-single digits.
About M&B Global Solutions Inc.
M&B Global Solutions offers author coaching and comprehensive book publishing services, including online and offline marketing, video production and website design. For more information about M&B Global Solutions, visit http://mandbglobalsolutions.com/
