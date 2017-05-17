 
News By Tag
* Wisconsin golf courses
* Golf Destinations
* Best public golf courses
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Wisconsin Rapids
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
23222120191817

Mike Keiser's Latest Golf Development Detailed in "Golf Sand Valley"

Golf Writer Mike Dauplaise Provides a Guided Tour Around the Spectacular Bill Coore-Ben Crenshaw Creation
 
 
Golf Sand Valley cover
Golf Sand Valley cover
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Wisconsin golf courses
* Golf Destinations
* Best public golf courses

Industry:
* Sports

Location:
* Wisconsin Rapids - Wisconsin - US

Subject:
* Products

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Veteran golf writer Mike Dauplaise leads readers on a personal tour of the spectacular Sand Valley Golf Course, designed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw at Sand Valley Golf Resort near Rome, Wisconsin, in a new e-book available now on Amazon. "Golf Sand Valley" (M&B Global Solutions Inc.) is available via free download through Saturday, May 27, 2017, at amzn.to/2rt1Yio.

Dauplaise's vivid descriptions help readers visualize shots and plan strategy so they can enjoy their round more. This handy guide includes course management tips with hole-by-hole, shot-by-shot guidance. It's like having your own personal caddie in your pocket.

Featuring quotes from Bill Coore, "Golf Sand Valley" enables readers to understand the thought processes that went into the creation of what is expected to be a major golf development smack dab in the middle of Wisconsin. Sand Valley Golf Resort developer Mike Keiser is well-known for having developed the Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon, regarded as one of the top golf destinations in the world.

About the Author

Mike Dauplaise is a professional writer based in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He is a lifelong golfer who played collegiately at St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin, and has been writing about golf for more than thirty-five years. A three-time qualifier for the Wisconsin State Amateur, Mike carries a handicap in the mid-single digits.

About M&B Global Solutions Inc.

M&B Global Solutions offers author coaching and comprehensive book publishing services, including online and offline marketing, video production and website design. For more information about M&B Global Solutions, visit http://mandbglobalsolutions.com/.
End
Source:
Email:***@mandbglobalsolutions.com Email Verified
Phone:(920) 676-4507
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
M & B Global Solutions Inc News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share