Payroll 2017: Regulations, Laws, Common Pitfalls and Recordkeeping Requirements
Review payroll retention requirements, legislation updates and payroll benchmarking metrics to avoid errors
This webinar will review record retention requirements along with legislations, that are commonly done incorrectly and can cause your company money and will include payroll benchmarking metrics/ payroll best practices.
Overview :
This webinar will give you tools and tips to stay compliant in 2017 for payroll best practices metrics, with existing and new payroll compliance legislation.
Why Should You Attend :
Payroll courses and payroll disaster recovery plan to make sure you are up to date and are running a payroll that is in compliance for 2017.
Areas Covered In This Webinar :
Record Retention
Payroll Record Keeping Requirements by agency
IRS-Internal Revenue Service
DOL-Department of Labor
Payroll help, payroll legislation, payroll legislation updates
Record retention polices & procedures & the cost of a poor policy
How to handle and be prepared for audits
Special Retention Concerns
Form I-9
Sarbanes-Oxley
Payroll mergers & acquisitions
Unclaimed Properties
Legislative updates
W-2 filing deadlines
Information Return
Annual Updates
Common Errors to avoid
Worker Misclassification
Overpayment Corrections
Termination Errors
Proper state taxation
Taxing Fringe Benefits
Obtaining proper substantiation
Learning Objectives :
Be up to date on current legislation affecting payroll and legislation that has caused the payroll area to struggle
How to overcome those struggles
Understand payroll programs, payroll retention requirements and payroll updates
Who Will Benefit :
All Payroll Professionals
All Accounting Professionals
HR Professionals
Speakers Profile :
Dayna J. Reum
Dayna J. Reum CPP, FPC Dayna is currently the Payroll Tax & Garnishment Manager at PetSmart Inc. Dayna has been heavily involved in the payroll field over 17 years. Starting as a payroll clerk at a small Tucson company, Dayna moved on to be a Payroll Team Leader at Honeywell Inc. During Dayna's time at Honeywell she obtained her FPC (Fundamental Payroll Certification)
Dayna is no stranger to teaching she has taught at the Metro Phoenix American Payroll Association meetings and at the Arizona State Payroll Conference. Topics including Payroll Basics, Global/Cultural Awareness, Immigration Basics for the Payroll Professional, Multi-State and Local Taxation and Quality Control for Payroll, International and Canadian payroll.
Dayna has her CPP (Certified Payroll Professional)
