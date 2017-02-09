 
Payroll 2017: Regulations, Laws, Common Pitfalls and Recordkeeping Requirements

Review payroll retention requirements, legislation updates and payroll benchmarking metrics to avoid errors
 
 
AtoZ logo 250X250px-googleplus
AtoZ logo 250X250px-googleplus
 
NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Key Take Away :

This webinar will review record retention requirements along with legislations,  that are commonly done incorrectly and can cause your company money and will include payroll benchmarking metrics/ payroll best practices.

Overview :

This webinar will give you tools and tips to stay compliant in 2017 for payroll best practices metrics, with existing and new payroll compliance legislation.

Why Should You Attend :

Payroll courses and payroll disaster recovery plan to make sure you are up to date and are running a payroll that is in compliance for 2017.

Areas Covered In This Webinar :

Record Retention

Payroll Record Keeping Requirements by agency

IRS-Internal Revenue Service

DOL-Department of Labor

Payroll help, payroll legislation, payroll legislation updates

Record retention polices & procedures & the cost of a poor policy

How to handle and be prepared for audits

Special Retention Concerns

Form I-9

Sarbanes-Oxley

Payroll mergers & acquisitions

Unclaimed Properties

Legislative updates

W-2 filing deadlines

Information Return

Annual Updates

Common Errors to avoid

Worker Misclassification

Overpayment Corrections

Termination Errors

Proper state taxation

Taxing Fringe Benefits

Obtaining proper substantiation

Learning Objectives :

Be up to date on current legislation affecting payroll and legislation that has caused the payroll area to struggle

How to overcome those struggles

Understand payroll programs, payroll retention requirements and payroll updates

Who Will Benefit :

All Payroll Professionals

All Accounting Professionals

HR Professionals

Speakers Profile :

Dayna J. Reum

Dayna J. Reum CPP, FPC Dayna is currently the Payroll Tax & Garnishment Manager at PetSmart Inc. Dayna has been heavily involved in the payroll field over 17 years. Starting as a payroll clerk at a small Tucson company, Dayna moved on to be a Payroll Team Leader at Honeywell Inc. During Dayna's time at Honeywell she obtained her FPC (Fundamental Payroll Certification) through the American Payroll Association. She also received several merit awards for Customer Service and Acquisitions and Divestitures.

Dayna is no stranger to teaching she has taught at the Metro Phoenix American Payroll Association meetings and at the Arizona State Payroll Conference. Topics including Payroll Basics, Global/Cultural Awareness, Immigration Basics for the Payroll Professional, Multi-State and Local Taxation and Quality Control for Payroll, International and Canadian payroll.

Dayna has her CPP (Certified Payroll Professional) through the APA. She also serves on the National American Payroll Association on the National Strategic Leadership Task Force, Government Affairs Task Force (PA Local tax subcommittee). Dayna has received a Citation of Merit for her service along with being a Gold Pin member of the APA. Besides her payroll accomplishments Dayna is certified in HR hiring and firing practices and is a Six-Sigma Greenbelt.

AtoZ Compliance.
2754 80th Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY 11040
8444141400
***@atozcompliance.com
