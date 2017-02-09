Payroll 2017: Regulations, Laws, Common Pitfalls and Recordkeeping Requirements

Review payroll retention requirements, legislation updates and payroll benchmarking metrics to avoid errors

--This webinar will review record retention requirements along with legislations, that are commonly done incorrectly and can cause your company money and will include payroll benchmarking metrics/ payroll best practices.This webinar will give you tools and tips to stay compliant in 2017 for payroll best practices metrics, with existing and new payroll compliance legislation.Payroll courses and payroll disaster recovery plan to make sure you are up to date and are running a payroll that is in compliance for 2017.Record RetentionPayroll Record Keeping Requirements by agencyIRS-Internal Revenue ServiceDOL-Department of LaborPayroll help, payroll legislation, payroll legislation updatesRecord retention polices & procedures & the cost of a poor policyHow to handle and be prepared for auditsSpecial Retention ConcernsForm I-9Sarbanes-OxleyPayroll mergers & acquisitionsUnclaimed PropertiesLegislative updatesW-2 filing deadlinesInformation ReturnAnnual UpdatesCommon Errors to avoidWorker MisclassificationOverpayment CorrectionsTermination ErrorsProper state taxationTaxing Fringe BenefitsObtaining proper substantiationBe up to date on current legislation affecting payroll and legislation that has caused the payroll area to struggleHow to overcome those strugglesUnderstand payroll programs, payroll retention requirements and payroll updatesAll Payroll ProfessionalsAll Accounting ProfessionalsHR ProfessionalsDayna J. ReumDayna J. Reum CPP, FPC Dayna is currently the Payroll Tax & Garnishment Manager at PetSmart Inc. Dayna has been heavily involved in the payroll field over 17 years. Starting as a payroll clerk at a small Tucson company, Dayna moved on to be a Payroll Team Leader at Honeywell Inc. During Dayna's time at Honeywell she obtained her FPC (Fundamental Payroll Certification)through the American Payroll Association. She also received several merit awards for Customer Service and Acquisitions and Divestitures.Dayna is no stranger to teaching she has taught at the Metro Phoenix American Payroll Association meetings and at the Arizona State Payroll Conference. Topics including Payroll Basics, Global/Cultural Awareness, Immigration Basics for the Payroll Professional, Multi-State and Local Taxation and Quality Control for Payroll, International and Canadian payroll.Dayna has her CPP (Certified Payroll Professional)through the APA. She also serves on the National American Payroll Association on the National Strategic Leadership Task Force, Government Affairs Task Force (PA Local tax subcommittee). Dayna has received a Citation of Merit for her service along with being a Gold Pin member of the APA. Besides her payroll accomplishments Dayna is certified in HR hiring and firing practices and is a Six-Sigma Greenbelt.