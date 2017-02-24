 
News By Tag
* Immex Program,north
* American Free Trade Agreement
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New Hyde Park
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
February 2017
2827262524

Mexico Maquiladora/IMMEX and their Free Trade Agreements - By AtoZ Compliance

The impact of IMMEX program on NAFTA certificate of origin in the international trading environment
 
 
AtoZ logo 250X250px-googleplus
AtoZ logo 250X250px-googleplus
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Immex Program,north
American Free Trade Agreement

Industry:
Education

Location:
New Hyde Park - New York - US

Subject:
Events

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Key Take Away :

This webinar is designed to address how the impact of Multiple Free Trade Agreements will influence the merchant's duty rates and their resources allocation, production, and trade patterns by focusing on the duty management roles when it relates to the importer in understanding how to reduce taxes and tariff costs in the geopolitical international trading environment.

Overview :

Manufacturing in Mexico as a Maquiladora under the IMMEX program (formally known as the Maquiladora Program) can offer tremendous benefits for virtually any foreign manufacturer, especially those selling into the North American market (North American free trade agreement certificate of origin).

Why Should You Attend :

The Mexican Maquiladora/PYTEX programs have evolved over the past 60 plus years into today's IMMEX (IndustriaManufacturera, Maquiladora y Servicios de Exportacion) program. It allows qualifying companies a greater range of activities they can take part within the Mexican territory.


Areas Covered In This Webinar :

Brief history

Maquiladora formation and regulations

IMMEX registration requirements

North American Free Trade Agreement Certificate of Origin Form

Combining IMMEX and NAFTA

Annex 24 & 31- IMMEX

Eligible operations

Benefits

Program cancellations

Mexican FTAs

Gain awareness for the regime

Understand its requirements

Recognize the program's benefits

Distinguish the program's obstacles and resource requirements

Be aware of the penalties and program cancellations

Learning Objectives :

Aim of the IMMEX program

Who is eligible to obtain an IMMEX program

How to manage an IMMEX program

Non-tariffs measures application

IMMEX obligations

Difference between IMMEX and other Export promotion programs

How the FTA's affected the application of import tariffs to IMMEX importations

Customs Value on IMMEX operations

Who Will Benefit :

CFOs

Trade and Finance Controllers

Logistics Professionals

Plant Managers

Supply Chain Professionals

Sourcing Specialists

Shipping/Receiving Staff

Procurement Analysts

Global Trade Managers

Integration Managers

Risk Management Managers

Decision Makers

Speakers Profile :

Dr. Rossano V. Gerald

Dr. Rossano V. Gerald is an academic professor and founder of RVG International Consulting Firm, LLC. He has over thirty years of business experience in strategic management, marketing analysis, and supply chain management. Dr. Gerald is a veteran of the United States Army. He has worked with small and medium-sized businesses to help improve their business logistic processes through verification of operational and supply chain programs. Further, he has developed management and marketing strategies that were used to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of business operations in the global economy. He earned a Doctor of Business Administration in International Business and Advanced Professional Business Certification in Marketing from Argosy University/Sarasota; Master of Science Degree (J.S.M.) for International Tax and Finance Services in the risk compliance and management field from the Thomas Jefferson School of Law.

Media Contact
AtoZ Compliance
8444141400
***@atozcompliance.com
End
Source:
Email:***@atozcompliance.com Email Verified
Tags:Immex Program,north, American Free Trade Agreement
Industry:Education
Location:New Hyde Park - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AtoZ Compliance PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share