News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Mexico Maquiladora/IMMEX and their Free Trade Agreements - By AtoZ Compliance
The impact of IMMEX program on NAFTA certificate of origin in the international trading environment
This webinar is designed to address how the impact of Multiple Free Trade Agreements will influence the merchant's duty rates and their resources allocation, production, and trade patterns by focusing on the duty management roles when it relates to the importer in understanding how to reduce taxes and tariff costs in the geopolitical international trading environment.
Overview :
Manufacturing in Mexico as a Maquiladora under the IMMEX program (formally known as the Maquiladora Program) can offer tremendous benefits for virtually any foreign manufacturer, especially those selling into the North American market (North American free trade agreement certificate of origin).
Why Should You Attend :
The Mexican Maquiladora/
Areas Covered In This Webinar :
Brief history
Maquiladora formation and regulations
IMMEX registration requirements
North American Free Trade Agreement Certificate of Origin Form
Combining IMMEX and NAFTA
Annex 24 & 31- IMMEX
Eligible operations
Benefits
Program cancellations
Mexican FTAs
Gain awareness for the regime
Understand its requirements
Recognize the program's benefits
Distinguish the program's obstacles and resource requirements
Be aware of the penalties and program cancellations
Learning Objectives :
Aim of the IMMEX program
Who is eligible to obtain an IMMEX program
How to manage an IMMEX program
Non-tariffs measures application
IMMEX obligations
Difference between IMMEX and other Export promotion programs
How the FTA's affected the application of import tariffs to IMMEX importations
Customs Value on IMMEX operations
Who Will Benefit :
CFOs
Trade and Finance Controllers
Logistics Professionals
Plant Managers
Supply Chain Professionals
Sourcing Specialists
Shipping/Receiving Staff
Procurement Analysts
Global Trade Managers
Integration Managers
Risk Management Managers
Decision Makers
Speakers Profile :
Dr. Rossano V. Gerald
Dr. Rossano V. Gerald is an academic professor and founder of RVG International Consulting Firm, LLC. He has over thirty years of business experience in strategic management, marketing analysis, and supply chain management. Dr. Gerald is a veteran of the United States Army. He has worked with small and medium-sized businesses to help improve their business logistic processes through verification of operational and supply chain programs. Further, he has developed management and marketing strategies that were used to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of business operations in the global economy. He earned a Doctor of Business Administration in International Business and Advanced Professional Business Certification in Marketing from Argosy University/Sarasota;
Media Contact
AtoZ Compliance
8444141400
***@atozcompliance.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse