Mexico Maquiladora/IMMEX and their Free Trade Agreements - By AtoZ Compliance

The impact of IMMEX program on NAFTA certificate of origin in the international trading environment

--This webinar is designed to address how the impact of Multiple Free Trade Agreements will influence the merchant's duty rates and their resources allocation, production, and trade patterns by focusing on the duty management roles when it relates to the importer in understanding how to reduce taxes and tariff costs in the geopolitical international trading environment.Manufacturing in Mexico as a Maquiladora under the IMMEX program (formally known as the Maquiladora Program) can offer tremendous benefits for virtually any foreign manufacturer, especially those selling into the North American market (North American free trade agreement certificate of origin).The Mexican Maquiladora/PYTEX programs have evolved over the past 60 plus years into today's IMMEX (IndustriaManufacturera, Maquiladora y Servicios de Exportacion)program. It allows qualifying companies a greater range of activities they can take part within the Mexican territory.Brief historyMaquiladora formation and regulationsIMMEX registration requirementsNorth American Free Trade Agreement Certificate of Origin FormCombining IMMEX and NAFTAAnnex 24 & 31- IMMEXEligible operationsBenefitsProgram cancellationsMexican FTAsGain awareness for the regimeUnderstand its requirementsRecognize the program's benefitsDistinguish the program's obstacles and resource requirementsBe aware of the penalties and program cancellationsAim of the IMMEX programWho is eligible to obtain an IMMEX programHow to manage an IMMEX programNon-tariffs measures applicationIMMEX obligationsDifference between IMMEX and other Export promotion programsHow the FTA's affected the application of import tariffs to IMMEX importationsCustoms Value on IMMEX operationsCFOsTrade and Finance ControllersLogistics ProfessionalsPlant ManagersSupply Chain ProfessionalsSourcing SpecialistsShipping/Receiving StaffProcurement AnalystsGlobal Trade ManagersIntegration ManagersRisk Management ManagersDecision MakersDr. Rossano V. GeraldDr. Rossano V. Gerald is an academic professor and founder of RVG International Consulting Firm, LLC. He has over thirty years of business experience in strategic management, marketing analysis, and supply chain management. Dr. Gerald is a veteran of the United States Army. He has worked with small and medium-sized businesses to help improve their business logistic processes through verification of operational and supply chain programs. Further, he has developed management and marketing strategies that were used to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of business operations in the global economy. He earned a Doctor of Business Administration in International Business and Advanced Professional Business Certification in Marketing from Argosy University/Sarasota;Master of Science Degree (J.S.M.) for International Tax and Finance Services in the risk compliance and management field from the Thomas Jefferson School of Law.