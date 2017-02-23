Entrepreneurial Engagement in Large Organizations - By AtoZ Compliance

How to create an environment for entrepreneurial creativity regardless of the size of your organization

--This entrepreneurial development program webinar will address how to regain that "eye of the tiger" to leverage the strength and growth of our successes with the start-up mentality that we started with.The spirit of entrepreneurialism flourishes in small companies and start-ups but tends to be choked out in larger organizations. Is this a fact that we live with or do we challenge it? How do we learn how to bring the agility of these smaller groups into the established structure of bigger companies?We start companies and we use entrepreneurship development programs to fuel their growth. We add people and processes and complexity and more growth. Then we look back and see what our organizations have become and we don't recognize them. At least, we don't recognize the culture that used to so entrepreneurial and has now evolved into a structured, bureaucratic entity.Richard Mills provides proven methods for keeping the entrepreneurial spirit from small organizations into the larger structures of big companies that would otherwise be focused on more proven methodologies.Things that negatively affect creativity, entrepreneurialism and innovation exist everywhere but they take on different characteristics in larger organizations. It is the success that makes companies large and prosperous that can create counter cultures against the very attributes that got it where they are today.As a society, we admire the agility and urgency of a start-up; we love a great success story about the "little guy's" solution to a problem and the corresponding consumer acceptance to this solution. However, when we look at the resources (manpower, finances, expertise) of larger companies, there should be no reason that the same success stories cannot also be seen for any size.Some large organizations are very successful with continuing their roots of entrepreneurialism but what about the others? Let's learn from the repeated agility of the small and the proven foundations of the large.The difference between small and large organizations will be explored as it affects entrepreneurialism. This includes: motivation, urgency, agility and focus on the "drive side". The support structure is examined in terms of team diversity, skill resources, financing and management oversight. Once success is achieved, what are the effects of customer loyalty, market penetration and distribution networks? And what about the actual decision making process itself? How does this differ and how can it be optimized?Overall goal alignment and team alignment can bring the freshness of a start-up into any organization even a Fortune 500 company.Create an environment for entrepreneurial creativity regardless of the size of your organizationOperations Managers and DirectorsEngineering Managers and DirectorsSales Managers and DirectorsHR ProfessionalsLine ManagersChief Human Resource OfficersHR Directors and ManagersTraining DirectorsExecutive Team MembersBusiness OwnersRichard MillsRichard is an executive leader with business growth experience including C-suite leadership, business unit management, strategic vision, financial planning, team development and recruiting. He possesses a unique blend of diverse business and operations experience in U.S., international, acquisition, and private equity environments.His experience includes entrepreneurial startups in technology and management consulting, Fortune 500, PE, as well as government operations. His positions include Division Manager, Vice President, Managing Director and President/CEO. He also achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Air Force.