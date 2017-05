Best Practices Of Engaging Employees And Their Spouses In Healthier Behavior -By AtoZ Compliance

Best practices to engage employees and their spouses in healthier behavior through effective wellness strategies

May 25| Time: 1:00pm - 2:00pm EDT | Duration: 60 Minutes

Offering health benefits to attract and retain good employees is often the 2nd largest cost of doing business, only second to wages. We spend 3 trillion dollars each year in America on healthcare which is twice as much as any other country per capita and yet we aren't even in the top 20 countries in terms of health. The American healthcare industry is the largest industry in our economy and the 7th largest economy in the world.

The buyer and seller are so far apart that normal market forces don't play their usual role is obtaining better value for a better price. The entire industry makes more money the more things cost. The more procedures done, the more money everyone makes. No is aligned financially with the employer to work towards a healthier more productive work force.

In general, the American people are not a very healthy people. We are very sedentary and fast-food friendly. We could have a perfect healthcare system, but it won't change a thing if we keep getting unhealthier.

Purdue University, Fort Wayne (IPFW) Study of 2006 showed that the majority (87.5%) of healthcare costs are lifestyle related. If behavior is at the root of most healthcare costs, wouldn't it make sense that helping people change behavior would be incredibly important at controlling costs?