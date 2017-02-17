 
Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

How to Perform a HIPAARisk Assessment -By AtoZ Compliance

Best HIPAA compliance risk assessment approach for your health care organization's security and risk analysis
 
 
NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Key Take Away :

This HIPAA compliance webinar helps you to determine which risk assessment approach is best for your health care organization and what portions of the HIPAA compliance assessmentare most important to the organization.

Overview :

The primary goal of this HIPAA compliance training webinar is to demonstrate why the health care organization needs to perform a risk assessment and how to perform the HIPAA risk analysis assessment.

This includes a description of the types of breaches of protected health information that have already occurred and the reasons those breaches happened. The webinar then provides that reasons for a HIPAA risk assessment requirement in a health care organization and who needs to perform the assessment.

There are several approaches available both for purchase on the web and performed by professionals on site. The webinar addresses the key components of a risk assessment and how to perform the HIPAA security risk assessment. This includes how to define the specific risks, how to know, how to assess the likelihood and impact of the risk and the final determination on the level of severity of the risk for the organization.

Finally, the webinar explains how to interpret the results of the risk assessment, how to use the results of the HIPAA security rule risk assessmentfor preparing the health care organization's policies and procedures and how to conduct the HIPAA training for its staff.

Why Should You Attend :

In addition to the negative publicity and potential fines, a breach of a patient's health information often leads to litigation which is also time consuming and costly. The way to avoid these situations is to perform a Risk Assessment to understand where the health care organization is risk of an unauthorized breach and provide a basis for becoming HIPAA compliant.

There are three reasons why a Risk Assessment is necessary:

First, both the HIPAA Privacy and Security Regulations require a Risk Assessment for the organization to be HIPAA compliant.

Second, as a result of the Risk Assessment the organization knows where it needs to address its efforts to minimize its risk.

Third, if a breach should occur, a Risk Assessment is a demonstration that the health care organization has used reasonable diligence and either eliminate fines or keep them to a minimum.

Areas Covered In This Webinar :

Why the risk assessment is important to the health care organization and business associates

What is important to consider in doing a risk assessment

How to do a risk assessment

When to look for outside assistance

How to link your assessment to your training responsibilities

How to interpret the results of the risk assessment

What to do with the results of your assessment

Learning Objectives :

Understand the need for a Risk Assessment

Know what a Risk Assessment is

Understand the components of a Risk Assessment

Know how to prepare for performing a Risk Assessment

Understand what to look for in finding an effective Risk Assessment tool

Know what to do with the results of the Risk Assessment

Who Will Benefit :

Anyone involved with HIPAA Compliance

Health Care Organizations

Office Management Personnel

Dentists

Physicians

Clinics and Hospitals

Business Associates

Health Care IT Professionals

Speakers Profile :

Jim B Wener

Jim Wener has over 40 years of experience in assisting health care organizations – both providers and payersin identifying their automation requirements and helping these organizations select and successfully implement the automation most applicable for their needs.


Since 1996 he has been an active lecturer, trainer and HIPAA assessment consultant helping a variety of health care providers (hospitals, payers, clinics and individual physician practitioners) become HIPAA compliant. He developed the IBM HIPAA assessment and training products for their consulting practice.

Mr. Wener is a certified HIPAA consultant and has authored articles regarding various topics on the subject.  His HIPAA consulting practice offers comprehensive HIPAA privacy and security consulting tools, practice walkthrough assessment tools, a full set of HIPAA privacy and security policy and procedures templates, training presentations and a breach mitigation tool – all geared and used by small and large health care organizations.

AtoZ Compliance
8444141400
***@atozcompliance.com
