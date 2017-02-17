How to Perform a HIPAARisk Assessment -By AtoZ Compliance

Best HIPAA compliance risk assessment approach for your health care organization's security and risk analysis

AtoZ logo 250X250px-googleplus

Media Contact

AtoZ Compliance

8444141400

***@atozcompliance.com AtoZ Compliance8444141400

End

--This HIPAA compliance webinar helps you to determine which risk assessment approach is best for your health care organization and what portions of the HIPAA compliance assessmentare most important to the organization.The primary goal of this HIPAA compliance training webinar is to demonstrate why the health care organization needs to perform a risk assessment and how to perform the HIPAA risk analysis assessment.This includes a description of the types of breaches of protected health information that have already occurred and the reasons those breaches happened. The webinar then provides that reasons for a HIPAA risk assessment requirement in a health care organization and who needs to perform the assessment.There are several approaches available both for purchase on the web and performed by professionals on site. The webinar addresses the key components of a risk assessment and how to perform the HIPAA security risk assessment. This includes how to define the specific risks, how to know, how to assess the likelihood and impact of the risk and the final determination on the level of severity of the risk for the organization.Finally, the webinar explains how to interpret the results of the risk assessment, how to use the results of the HIPAA security rule risk assessmentfor preparing the health care organization's policies and procedures and how to conduct the HIPAA training for its staff.In addition to the negative publicity and potential fines, a breach of a patient's health information often leads to litigation which is also time consuming and costly. The way to avoid these situations is to perform a Risk Assessment to understand where the health care organization is risk of an unauthorized breach and provide a basis for becoming HIPAA compliant.There are three reasons why a Risk Assessment is necessary:First, both the HIPAA Privacy and Security Regulations require a Risk Assessment for the organization to be HIPAA compliant.Second, as a result of the Risk Assessment the organization knows where it needs to address its efforts to minimize its risk.Third, if a breach should occur, a Risk Assessment is a demonstration that the health care organization has used reasonable diligence and either eliminate fines or keep them to a minimum.Why the risk assessment is important to the health care organization and business associatesWhat is important to consider in doing a risk assessmentHow to do a risk assessmentWhen to look for outside assistanceHow to link your assessment to your training responsibilitiesHow to interpret the results of the risk assessmentWhat to do with the results of your assessmentUnderstand the need for a Risk AssessmentKnow what a Risk Assessment isUnderstand the components of a Risk AssessmentKnow how to prepare for performing a Risk AssessmentUnderstand what to look for in finding an effective Risk Assessment toolKnow what to do with the results of the Risk AssessmentAnyone involved with HIPAA ComplianceHealth Care OrganizationsOffice Management PersonnelDentistsPhysiciansClinics and HospitalsBusiness AssociatesHealth Care IT ProfessionalsJim B WenerJim Wener has over 40 years of experience in assisting health care organizations – both providers and payersin identifying their automation requirements and helping these organizations select and successfully implement the automation most applicable for their needs.Since 1996 he has been an active lecturer, trainer and HIPAA assessment consultant helping a variety of health care providers (hospitals, payers, clinics and individual physician practitioners)become HIPAA compliant. He developed the IBM HIPAA assessment and training products for their consulting practice.Mr. Wener is a certified HIPAA consultant and has authored articles regarding various topics on the subject. His HIPAA consulting practice offers comprehensive HIPAA privacy and security consulting tools, practice walkthrough assessment tools, a full set of HIPAA privacy and security policy and procedures templates, training presentations and a breach mitigation tool – all geared and used by small and large health care organizations.