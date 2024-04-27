INAD Warriors Inc., Announces New Board of Directors Members

Media Contact

-- INAD Warriors Inc. is happy to announce three new members to our Board of Directors. On 18 March 2024, Hallie Pygman, Zach Pygman, and Alex Cooper officially accepted offers to serve for a two-year term. All of them have intimate connections to the Kays family whose son Warner is afflicted with the ultra rare genetic pediatric disorder INAD. Each brings unique skills and experience that will make an immediate impact on our organization's ability to successfully achieve our mission to raise awareness of the disease and support advancements in research into potential treatments and hopefully one day a cure.has a BS in Biomedical Engineering from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology with 8 years of experience in the medical device industry. She has led the philanthropic outreach team at Medtronic Plainfield for 3 years and has a history supporting fundraising for the Make a Wish Foundation through her sorority Chi Omega. Hallie knows the Kays family through years of competitive gymnastics. Through her background in project management and philanthropy, she is prepared to support INAD Warriors in their mission to improve the lives of those impacted by INAD.has a BS in Accounting from Indiana State University and is employed by Alter Domus as a Senior Fund Accountant. Zach has several years of experience planning and leading fundraising and awareness efforts for his fraternity, Pi Kappa Alpha, specifically their annual philanthropic events for the Special Olympics of Indiana and the Bethany House. Zach is excited to utilize his prior philanthropic experience to help expand the efforts of INAD Warriors and be an advocate and supporter of those impacted by INAD.has a BS in both Accounting and Finance from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business of Indianapolis and is employed by Ernst and Young, LLP as a Senior Auditor. Alex has 7 years of past experience with fundraising efforts to end childhood illness through the Riley Dance Marathon Network serving in a variety of roles including time as an executive member. Alex spent many years competing in gymnastics with Warner's aunts and being coached by both Paige Kays and Warner's grandmother Terri.INAD Warriors, Inc. is a nonprofit inspired by Warner Kays' courageous journey. The INAD Warriors, Inc. mission is to raise awareness in the global community about infantile neuroaxonal dystrophy (INAD) and the related PLA2G6 gene disorders. Through grassroots fundraising we are empowering the research community to find the first approved treatments to slow progression and potentially one day cure this ultra rare disease.Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy (INAD) is an ultra-rare (<200 worldwide) inherited neurodegenerative disorder. It destroys axons, the part of the neuron (nerve cell) that carries messages from the brain to other parts of the body through build up of fatty substances (lipids) on the nerves. In the beginning a child with INAD will appear to be developing normally. But around the ages of 6 months to 3 years developmental milestones will begin to slow down and regress. Some of the first signs and symptoms may be changes in a child's vision, loss of motor skills, and developmental regression.Caroline PrenticeSecretary, INAD Warriors, Inc.e: carolineprentice@inadwarriors.org I p: 317-560-7150