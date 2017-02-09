News By Tag
Dr Somdutt Prasad: A Distinguished Attendee at AIOC 2017
AIOC 2017 is the platinum conference of the society which will be attended by many top ophthalmologists.
· Retinal detachment
· Diabetic retinopathy
· Reinectomy
· Silicon oil injection/Removal
· Macular hole/VMT/Pucker
· Giant retinal tears/PVR
Dr Prasad will also present a video-based MIVS course on "Out Vitting the Humor" and will also speak on "What is new in the treatment of diabetic eye disease?". He will also be the judge on:
· Physical poster: Vitreo retinal diseases
· Physical poster: Diabetic retinopathy and medical retina
About Dr Somdutt Prasad
An ophthalmologist of international repute Dr Somdutt Prasad is a highly experienced ophthalmologist experienced in retinal problems. Before relocating back to India, Dr Prasad practised and honed his skills in the UK for over a decade and has successfully treated thousands of patients suffering from cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration and others.
He is also experienced with the use of advanced technology IOL implants and has held key positions in top ophthalmic bodies and institutions including the Royal College of Ophthalmologists, United Kingdom and Ireland Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons and British and EIRE Association of Vitreo-Retinal Surgeons. Visit http://www.somduttprasad.com for more.
For more information contact:
Dr Virendra Agrawala
Chief Organizing Secretary
Email: aioc2017jaipur@
Phone: 0141-4239777
