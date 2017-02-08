CraneMorley, Inc. Welcomes Steve Nelson to its Team!

LONG BEACH, Calif.
- Feb. 14, 2017
- PRLog
-- We are pleased to announce that Steve Nelson has joined the Company as Sr. Manager of Client Services. Steve's responsibilities will include business development, project coordination and overall account management. He brings a wealth of automotive industry knowledge to the Company, representing 29 years of OEM and OEM partner experience, with past employment at American Honda Motor Co., Mazda North American Operations, Mitsubishi Motors North America, MOBIS Parts America, Toyota Motor Sales, Yamaha Motor Corp. and B/T Western Corp. His experience includes OEM corporate management, OEM district management and OEM account management. Steve is well-versed in all aspects of OEM and dealership operations, and has managed training department activities at two OEMs. In his new role, Steve is committed to assuring CraneMorley clients and prospective clients receive the highest possible level of service, and have access to the finest learning management resources available. He looks forward to meeting the Company's clients in the weeks ahead, and can be reached at 562-427-7000 x219, or snelson@cranemorley.com
.