Denver-Based Tech Firm, Swipebox, Brings Simplicity and Support to 3rd Party Payment Industry
Management of multiple Merchant Identification Numbers (MIDS) increasingly hinders a business owner's ability to scale. Swipebox helps to reduce both the fees merchants pay and the burdens associated with multi-MID management by consolidating a merchant's accounts under a single payment gateway. In addition to providing credit card processing, ecommerce and mobile app integration, Swipebox handles most major currencies and affords the flexibility needed to support customers across purchasing channels.
'Small retailers', a designation for merchants with less than $5 million in annual electronic sales, are increasingly left behind by major gateway providers. Swipebox and their value-added services were designed with merchants of this size in mind. "Swipebox started as an answer to those who were shut down by Stripe or PayPal due to the nature of their industry. This happens even if the business has a sound business model," said Kellen Tallada, Chief Visionary Officer and Co-Founder of Swipebox. "Why cripple a business? We should be helping them grow and scale."
Swipebox and other third party payment gateways play a critical role in global ecommerce. The U.S. merchant payments industry reached $6 trillion in 2016 and is expected to surpass $7 trillion by 2018. Small to medium sized merchants make up nearly 40% of industry sales, but can be disadvantaged based on financial institution's perception of risk in the venture. Retail e-commerce is the fastest growing segment of the electronic payments category.
***
Swipebox is a Denver-based payment gateway that provides a range of essential services for a merchant's payment ecosystem, offering the tools needed to start, manage and grow businesses. Visit https://www.swipebox.io to learn more.
