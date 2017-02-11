News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Imaginuity Client Receives 2017 Gold AVA Digital
The gold AVA award honors the first every LALA Foods website, which features LALA's Yogurt Smoothies. LALA's 2016 mission is to transform the dairy industry by creating new and wonderful ways to feed the body and soul while aiding health and growth for all people – young and old.
"What we do and how we do it starts with our global positioning - Nourishment for Life, which you will find themed throughout our new site. From there you can find information on how Grupo LALA started in 1949 to arriving in the U.S. selling LALA Yogurt Smoothies in 2005. We share our culture and values, which are foundational, while providing details into our branded portfolio," said Steve Gorman, President & CEO LALA U.S.
Nourishment for life is not only LALA's passion but has been their mission for over six decades. LALA believes their success comes from listening to the needs of our customers. The new website and the partnership with Imaginuity is a big part of continuing that success online.
"We've enjoyed a great relationship with LALA over the last twelve months helping them to establish a strong digital marketing position in North America for both the English and Spanish audiences," said Imaginuiy CEO, Corbett Guest. "The new website is the center of LALA's digital presence and has successfully served as the hub for all of our search, social and influencer efforts."
ABOUT THE AVA DIGITAL AWARDS
AVA Digital Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes outstanding work by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design and production of media that is part of the evolution of digital communication. Work ranges from audio and video production- to developing websites that present interactive components such as video, animation, blogs, and podcasts- to interactive social media sites- to other forms of user-generated communication.
ABOUT LALA FOODS
You can believe in our 60 plus years of making great-tasting, nutritious dairy products. At LALA Foods we pride ourselves in providing some of the best dairy foods in North America. We're a company dedicated to providing dairy foods that keep pace with you and your lifestyle.
Our LALA brand vision is to nourish and delight you and your family for life. LALA for life!
To view LALA's website go to: http://www.lalafoods.com/
ABOUT IMAGINUITY INTERACTIVE
Imaginuity is a digital agency for the Next. They develop creative, world-class solutions to help clients connect their brands with their customers. An independent agency based in the Southwest, Imaginuity has been nationally recognized for creative excellence. Services areas include Digital Strategy, Creative, Web Development, Social Media Marketing, Mobile Marketing, Search Engine Optimization & Marketing, and Analytics & Reporting.
To learn more go to: http://www.imaginuity.com
Media Contact
Richard Goodis
214.572.3879
richard.goodis@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse