Imaginuity Client Dallas Arts District Receives 2017 Gold AVA Digital Award

 
 
photo courtesy of AVA Digital Awards
photo courtesy of AVA Digital Awards
 
DALLAS - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The Dallas Arts District brings home a 2017 Gold AVA trophy from the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals.  In the Nonprofit category, The Dallas Arts District was recognized for excellence in all facets of its digital presence. This is the first major award that The Dallas Arts District has received for its digital work during its relationship with Imaginuity.

When the Dallas Arts District launched their new website in 2016, it was met with enthusiasm from key stakeholders at the various venues the Arts Districts represents, civic leaders through Dallas, and of course, from the citizens of Dallas and beyond who continue to discover the largest contiguous urban arts district in the nation.

"Dallas Arts District is thrilled to have this dynamic digital asset. This refreshed website will continue to propel us forward in fulfilling our organization's mission to educate the larger community about the benefits and resources of the district while enhancing the value of the city's creative and economic life," said Executive Director, Lily Cabatu Weiss.

The new website offers a visually appealing user experience. Its online tools and interactive map help visitors explore the Arts District as well as plan trips. From the visual and performing arts, to community events, to dining and lodging options, the new Dallas Arts District website was designed to maximize enjoyment of everything the Dallas Arts District has to offer.

"We were honored to work on the Dallas Arts District site because it is such an integral part of bringing our city, our culture and our community together. It was incredibly fulfilling to help audiences find different ways to fall in love with our city by helping them find the info they needed to explore and get the most out of their time in the district," said Imaginuity ECD, Frances Yllana.

ABOUT THE AVA DIGITAL AWARDS

AVA Digital Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes outstanding work by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design and production of media that is part of the evolution of digital communication. Work ranges from audio and video production- to developing websites that present interactive components such as video, animation, blogs, and podcasts- to interactive social media sites- to other forms of user-generated communication.

ABOUT THE DALLAS ARTS DISTRICT

The Dallas Arts District is the largest contiguous urban arts district in the nation.

Since January 26, 2009, the Dallas Arts District has operated under the umbrella of Downtown Dallas, Inc., a nonprofit organization that serves as an advocate for downtown Dallas. Dallas Arts District acts as an advocate, steward and representative on behalf of the Dallas Arts District. In addition to serving the needs of those in the neighborhood, the Dallas Arts District Foundation has also assumed the responsibilities of the former Arts District Alliance (created in 1984 as the Arts District Friends) – educating the larger community about the benefits and resources of the district.

To view The Dallas Arts District's website go to: http://www.dallasartsdistrict.org

ABOUT IMAGINUITY INTERACTIVE

Imaginuity is a digital agency for the Next. They develop creative, world-class solutions to help clients connect their brands with their customers. An independent agency based in the Southwest, Imaginuity has been nationally recognized for creative excellence. Services areas include Digital Strategy, Creative, Web Development, Social Media Marketing, Mobile Marketing, Search Engine Optimization & Marketing, and Analytics & Reporting.

To learn more go to: http://www.imaginuity.com

Media Contact

Richard Goodis

214.572.3879

richard.goodis@imaginuity.com
