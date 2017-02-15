 
Imaginuity Client SMU Guildhall Receives 2017 Gold AVA Digital

 
 
photo courtesy of AVA Digital Awards
photo courtesy of AVA Digital Awards
 
DALLAS - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- SMU Guildhall wins top honors with a gold trophy from the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals.  In the Educational Institution category, SMU Guildhall was recognized for excellence in all facets of its digital presence. This is the first major award that SMU Guildhall has received for its digital work during its relationship with Imaginuity. As one of the nation's preeminent graduate-level video game development education programs, SMU Guildhall doesn't play games when it comes to providing best-in-class training for the industry's future visionary developers.

"A strong web presence that tells your story is an invaluable asset. We are so pleased that our site now captures the essence of our program and what it's like to be part of our network in a compelling and dynamic way," said Gary Brubaker, SMU Guildhall Director.

Working in close collaboration with The Guildhall team, allowed Imaginuity to push the envelope by integrating video on the homepage. The approach resulted in a captivating visual style that effectively communicates The Guildhall brand message.

"The SMU Guildhall website is Imaginuity's third project with SMU—along with SMU Dedman and the Dedman School of Law—and receiving another award is icing on the cake," said Imaginuity CMO, Gary Hooker. Our relationship with SMU is a great partnership and look forward to continuing it well into the future."

ABOUT THE AVA DIGITAL AWARDS

AVA Digital Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes outstanding work by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design and production of media that is part of the evolution of digital communication. Work ranges from audio and video production- to developing websites that present interactive components such as video, animation, blogs, and podcasts- to interactive social media sites- to other forms of user-generated communication.

ABOUT SMU GUILDHALL

The Guildhall was established in 2003 as a premier graduate-level video game development education program in the United States. It was created at the request of the game development industry to train its future leaders.

With master's degree and professional certificate programs in game development, we turn a passion for gaming into a viable and fulfilling career.

To view SMU Guildhall's website go to: https://www.smu.edu/guildhall

ABOUT IMAGINUITY INTERACTIVE

Imaginuity is a digital agency for the Next. They develop creative, world-class solutions to help clients connect their brands with their customers. An independent agency based in the Southwest, Imaginuity has been nationally recognized for creative excellence. Services areas include Digital Strategy, Creative, Web Development, Social Media Marketing, Mobile Marketing, Search Engine Optimization & Marketing, and Analytics & Reporting.

To learn more go to: http://www.imaginuity.com

Media Contact

Richard Goodis

214.572.3879

richard.goodis@imaginuity.com
Source:Imaginuity
Email:***@imaginuity.com Email Verified
