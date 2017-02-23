News By Tag
Imaginuity Elevates Frances Yllana to Executive Creative Director
Yllana Advances to Leadership Role Only Held by 11.15% of Women in the Industry
Yllana is responsible for leading Imaginuity's creative team, which includes designers and copywriters. Her team touches every single client and project that Imaginuity creates. She plays a critical role in connecting the strategy and technology teams to deliver on the client's goals, brand aspirations and marketing strategy.
"My career has been navigated 60% by my hard work and drive, and 40% by the guidance of mentors," Yllana shared. "The true value of this promotion isn't about having more authority, it's about having a greater professional challenge to conquer and grow into. I'll gauge the success of my career based on whether or not I've made a clear path to success for those who will follow me, regardless of their gender," she concluded.
"Frances has shown an unparalleled ability to understand and connect with our clients' brands, customers and consumers. Her creative vision has raised the bar for our entire team. Her personal drive and management style is truly inspiring for our young people as Imaginuity continues to grow and expand our mission of building meaningful connections for the digital age and the omni-channel,"
Throughout her 16-year career, Yllana has worked with many leading brands including JLL, Michaels, 7-Eleven, AT&T, The American Red Cross, Southern Methodist University and Texas Health Resources. She is also very active in local and national design industry initiatives and within the local community — previously serving on boards and committees for the National Women's Museum, the Dallas Society of Visual Communications, AIGA's national Design for Democracy and Women Lead initiatives, Big D Reads, Dallas Parks Foundation and Youth with Faces (previously known as Youth Village Resources). She is president emeritus of the DFW chapter of the AIGA, the professional association for design, an executive team member of Art Conspiracy, and serves on the editorial and design team for AIA Dallas's quarterly publication Columns Magazine.
Frances also has experience teaching design theory, practice and interactive, as an adjunct professor and senior lecturer of design at the University of Texas Arlington's Art + Art History Department and adjunct professor for the University of North Texas' esteemed design program.
ABOUT IMAGINUITY INTERACTIVE
Imaginuity is the full-service, digital marketing agency and consultancy that enables complex organizations to create and manage meaningful customer connections for the digital age. An independent agency based in the Southwest, Imaginuity has been nationally recognized for creative excellence. Services areas include Digital Strategy, Creative, Web Development, Social Media Marketing, Mobile Marketing, Search Engine Optimization & Marketing, and Analytics & Reporting.
To learn more about Imaginuity visit: http://www.imaginuity.com/
