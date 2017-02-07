News By Tag
Registration is Now Open for the Great Lakes Business Intelligence and Big Data Summit
In its fifth year, the Summit is estimated to attract more than 350 BI practitioners from across the Midwest to share their expertise on big data and to make lasting connections. The event offers attendees ample learning and networking opportunities throughout the day, with two keynote speakers, 20 breakout sessions, interactive demos, and numerous chances to network with peers during lunch and breaks.
The speaker line-up at the 2017 Summit will be comprised of IT leaders from a cross-section of top companies across multiple industries. Keynote addresses will be presented by Susan Etlinger, who is an industry analyst with Altimeter, a Prophet Group and was recognized as one of LinkedIn's Top Voice of 2016, and Donald Farmer, Principal at TreeHive Strategies. Susan Etlinger will be discussing the importance of ethics as data trends like artificial intelligence and machine learning become a part of everyday life, while Donald Farmer will be delivering a keynote on governance in the age of self-service tools.
Registration instructions and event information can be found on the Summit website: www.greatlakesbisummit.com/
About WIT Inc.
WIT is a business analytics consulting firm founded in 1996. We help our clients achieve superior performance by fully realizing the potential of analytics and business intelligence technology and processes, whether it's through executive dashboards, data discovery, big data, enterprise reporting, or data in the cloud. Clients range from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies across all major industries. For more information, please visit www.witinc.com.
