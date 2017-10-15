 
News By Tag
* Data Analytics
* Business Intelligence
* Big Data
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Troy
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
21201918171615

2018 Great Lakes Business Intelligence and Big Data Summit: Call for Speakers Now Open

The planning committee for the 6rd Annual Great Lakes Business Intelligence and Big Data Summit announced today that they are accepting speaker applications for the 2018 Summit.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Data Analytics
* Business Intelligence
* Big Data

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Troy - Michigan - US

Subject:
* Events

TROY, Mich. - Oct. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The planning committee for the 6rd Annual Great Lakes Business Intelligence and Big Data Summit announced today that they are accepting speaker applications through December 18, 2017 for the 2018 Summit, which will take place on March 15, 2018 at the Detroit Marriott Troy in Troy, Michigan.

Last year, the Summit brought together more than 300 business and technology leaders from across the Midwest, with similar attendance expected this year. WIT invites qualified speakers to submit a proposal to share their real-world success stories, across the following topics:

•        Business Intelligence (BI)

•        Agile BI

•        Big Data/Hadoop

•        BI in the Cloud

•        Data Governance

• wcj        Data Visualization

•        Mobile BI

•        Predictive Analytics

•        Internet of Things

•        Machine Learning

•        Healthcare Analytics

Breakout sessions will consist of BI success stories and technology vendor presentations. Combined with a keynote topic, the Summit will offer over 16 sessions for audiences to choose from during this one-day event.

To be considered as a presenter, submit a proposal online at https://www.witinc.com/call-for-speakers by December 18, 2017.For more information on the 2018 Summit, please visit www.greatlakesbisummit.com.

About WIT Inc.

WIT is a business analytics consulting firm with 20+ years of experience. We help our clients make better business decisions from their data, whether it's through executive dashboards, data discovery, big data, enterprise reporting, or data in the cloud. Our clients range from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies across all major industries. For more information, please visit www.witinc.com.

Contact
Erin Adair-Guy
bisummit@witinc.com
***@witinc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@witinc.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
WIT Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share