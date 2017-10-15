News By Tag
2018 Great Lakes Business Intelligence and Big Data Summit: Call for Speakers Now Open
The planning committee for the 6rd Annual Great Lakes Business Intelligence and Big Data Summit announced today that they are accepting speaker applications for the 2018 Summit.
Last year, the Summit brought together more than 300 business and technology leaders from across the Midwest, with similar attendance expected this year. WIT invites qualified speakers to submit a proposal to share their real-world success stories, across the following topics:
• Business Intelligence (BI)
• Agile BI
• Big Data/Hadoop
• BI in the Cloud
• Data Governance
• wcj Data Visualization
• Mobile BI
• Predictive Analytics
• Internet of Things
• Machine Learning
• Healthcare Analytics
Breakout sessions will consist of BI success stories and technology vendor presentations. Combined with a keynote topic, the Summit will offer over 16 sessions for audiences to choose from during this one-day event.
To be considered as a presenter, submit a proposal online at https://www.witinc.com/
About WIT Inc.
WIT is a business analytics consulting firm with 20+ years of experience. We help our clients make better business decisions from their data, whether it's through executive dashboards, data discovery, big data, enterprise reporting, or data in the cloud. Our clients range from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies across all major industries. For more information, please visit www.witinc.com.
Contact
Erin Adair-Guy
bisummit@witinc.com
***@witinc.com
