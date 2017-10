2018 Great Lakes Business Intelligence and Big Data Summit: Call for Speakers Now Open

The planning committee for the 6rd Annual Great Lakes Business Intelligence and Big Data Summit announced today that they are accepting speaker applications for the 2018 Summit.

Contact

Erin Adair-Guy

bisummit@witinc.com

***@witinc.com Erin Adair-Guybisummit@witinc.com

End

-- The planning committee for the 6Annual Great Lakes Business Intelligence and Big Data Summit announced today that they are accepting speaker applications through December 18, 2017 for the 2018 Summit, which will take place on March 15, 2018 at the Detroit Marriott Troy in Troy, Michigan.Last year, the Summit brought together more than 300 business and technology leaders from across the Midwest, with similar attendance expected this year. WIT invites qualified speakers to submit a proposal to share their real-world success stories, across the following topics:• Business Intelligence (BI)• Agile BI• Big Data/Hadoop• BI in the Cloud• Data Governance• wcj Data Visualization• Mobile BI• Predictive Analytics• Internet of Things• Machine Learning• Healthcare AnalyticsBreakout sessions will consist of BI success stories and technology vendor presentations. Combined with a keynote topic, the Summit will offer over 16 sessions for audiences to choose from during this one-day event.To be considered as a presenter, submit a proposal online at https://www.witinc.com/ call-for-speakers by December 18, 2017.For more information on the 2018 Summit, please visit www.greatlakesbisummit.com.www.witinc.com.