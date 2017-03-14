 
Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514

Great Lakes Business Intelligence and Big Data Summit Brings Industry Leaders to One-Day Conference

 
 
Great Lakes BI & Big Data Summit
Great Lakes BI & Big Data Summit
 
TROY, Mich. - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- WIT Inc. is pleased to host the fifth annual Great Lakes Business Intelligence (BI) and Big Data Summit on Thursday, March 30, 2017 at the Detroit Marriott Troy in Troy, Michigan. This is the premier business analytics conference for any IT or BI professional interested in discovering industry best practices to tackle real-world data issues.

In its fifth year, the Summit is estimated to attract more than 350 BI practitioners from across the Midwest to share their expertise on big data and to make lasting connections. The event offers attendees ample learning and networking opportunities throughout the day, with two keynote speakers, 15 breakout sessions, exhibitor booths and interactive software demos.

The speaker line-up at the 2017 Summit includes IT leaders from companies like Dow Chemical, Meridian Health Plan, IBM Watson, Covisint, Oakland University, General Motors, the State of Michigan, BorgWarner and Delphi. Breakout session topics include; big data, IoT, machine learning, data security, enterprise-wide analytics and data visualization. Keynote addresses will be presented by Susan Etlinger, an industry analyst with Altimeter who was recognized as one of LinkedIn's Top Voice of 2016, and Donald Farmer, Principal at TreeHive Strategies. Susan Etlinger will be discussing the importance of ethics as data trends like artificial intelligence and machine learning become a part of everyday life, while Donald Farmer will be delivering a keynote on governance in the age of self-service business analytics tools.

Registration instructions and event information can be found on the Summit website: www.greatlakesbisummit.com/2017.

About WIT Inc.

WIT is a business analytics consulting firm founded in 1996. We help our clients achieve superior performance by fully realizing the potential of analytics and business intelligence technology and processes, whether it's through executive dashboards, data discovery, big data, enterprise reporting, or data in the cloud. Clients range from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies across all major industries. For more information, please visit www.witinc.com.

900 Tower Drive, Ste 325
Troy, MI 48098
***@witinc.com
Click to Share