A Musical Evening with Switch Factory
Join us for a special evening of folk, bluegrass, country, blues, rock music from Switch Factory at the Oliver Wolcott Library on Thursday, March 23, 2017 from 7:00- 8:00 p.m.
Members of the Switch Factory are Jason Perkel, Jona Ziac, Todd Stoughton and Nat Worden.
Jason Perkel is a guitarist, vocalist and songwriter. He began performing in rock bands at an early age and has played in New Orleans, Charleston and Connecticut.
Jona Ziac is a bassist, dobro player and vocalist. Known for playing a ukulele bass in addition to an upright bass and an electric bass, Ziac once played in a Beatles cover band as a teenager.
Todd Stoughton is a multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter who is well-known for his lightning-fast mandolin playing, though he also plays guitar, bass and a variety of other instruments.
Nat Worden is a guitarist, harmonica player, songwriter and vocalist. He began playing electric guitar in jazz groups in high school and developed an interest in folk and bluegrass music as a college student in Colorado.
Visit their website at: switchfactory.com
All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto http://www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.
