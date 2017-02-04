 
Industry News





A Musical Evening with Switch Factory

Join us for a special evening of folk, bluegrass, country, blues, rock music from Switch Factory at the Oliver Wolcott Library on Thursday, March 23, 2017 from 7:00- 8:00 p.m.
 
LITCHFIELD, Conn. - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Join us for a special evening of live, acoustic music and stories from Switch Factory. Named after the old factory building in Bantam where the band was founded years ago, Switch Factory plays its own mix of folk, bluegrass, country, blues and rock. They have performed on the main stage at the Warner Theatre, Infinity Hall in Norfolk and Hartford, and Rockwood Music Hall in New York City.

Members of the Switch Factory are Jason Perkel, Jona Ziac, Todd Stoughton and Nat Worden.

Jason Perkel is a guitarist, vocalist and songwriter. He began performing in rock bands at an early age and has played in New Orleans, Charleston and Connecticut.

Jona Ziac is a bassist, dobro player and vocalist. Known for playing a ukulele bass in addition to an upright bass and an electric bass, Ziac once played in a Beatles cover band as a teenager.

Todd Stoughton is a multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter who is well-known for his lightning-fast mandolin playing, though he also plays guitar, bass and a variety of other instruments.

Nat Worden is a guitarist, harmonica player, songwriter and vocalist. He began playing electric guitar in jazz groups in high school and developed an interest in folk and bluegrass music as a college student in Colorado.

Visit their website at: switchfactory.com

All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto http://www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.
