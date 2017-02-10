 
Printoholic Speaks About Heidelberg and It's Innovative Multicolor Inkjet System

At Drupa 2016, Heidelberg launched the world's first multicolor inkjet system for industrial production in the B1 format. Printoholic speaks about this new launch and the company's initiatives towards changing the face of the printing industry.
 
 
Used Heidelberg Printing Machines
Used Heidelberg Printing Machines
 
DELHI, India - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Heidelberg is always on the lookout of developing groundbreaking technologies in the printing domain. Recently, they came up with the world's first multicolor inkjet system for industrial production in the 70 x 100 format, which was also showcased at the famed Drupa 2016. The Senior Partner of Printoholic, an eminent used Heidelberg printing machines dealer, speaks about the company and its pioneering efforts in the industrial printing production.

Speaking about the new inkjet system, he says, "This new product is an evidence of the company's technical expertise and knack for innovation. In the current scenario, where run sizes are shrinking, deadlines are becoming all the more stringent, and the demand for custom packing is on the rise, this product comes as a relief. It offers the perfect amalgamation of flexibility, reliability, and robustness. The good news is that it can be seamlessly and cost-effectively configured with the existing processes. Based on the famed Peak Performance platform, which is used for offset presses, this new inkjet system has a wide variety of applications, ranging from packaging, posters, to calendars and personalized products."

Commenting on what makes this technology so special, he says, "This is a product which offers the best of offset as well as digital. Offering a quality similar to that attained by offset printing, this new inkjet comes equipped with a feeder and improved jetting cylinder and delivery. Further, it is fully adept to print at a high resolution of 1,200× 1,200 dpi. Again, owing to the Saphira digital ink developed by Fujifilm, the color results are phenomenal. Then, it also supports inline coating, thereby making it the only inkjet machine in the world, offering inline coating application in B1 format."

Speaking about the printing speed, he says, "With resolution at 1,200× 1,200 dpi, the machine can run at a speed of 2,000 prints per hour, and that too with great precision, the credit of which goes to the Fujifilm technology as well as the Heidelberg data management, which enables placing 12 billion drops accurately on a B1 sheet."

He continues, "Companies on the lookout of Second Hand Offset Printing Machines, such as Used Komori Printing Machines, Bobst high-speed cutters, Stahl folding systems, Polar label systems, and other equipment may contact us and we shall be glad to assist them with their requirements. We have a ready stock of branded printing machinery, which is available for sale at attractive prices."

For Details Visit http://www.printoholic.net/heidelberg.php

Media Contact
Printo Holic
9910606023
gagan@printoholic.net
End
Source:Printo Holic
Email:***@printoholic.net
Tags:Heidelberg Printing Machines, Komori Printing Machines, Offset Printing Machines
Industry:Automotive
Location:Delhi - Delhi - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 10, 2017
