Industry News





: Printoholic Explains Why the Heidelberg Speedmaster CX 102 is the Top Pick of Print Shops

The Heidelberg Speedmaster CX 102 is a modern sheet-fed offset press that has been installed by several units worldwide. Printoholic explains what makes this machine so popular.
 
 
DELHI, India - Jan. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The Speedmaster CX102 is a sheet-fed offset press offered by the German manufacturer Heidelberg. It is basically a combination of the renowned B1 platform, the CD 102, and the XL 105. The Senior Partner of Printoholic, a pre-eminent importer printing machines in Delhi speaks about this state-of-the-art machine and explains why it is the top pick of print shops in the country.

He says, "If one visits the website of the ace printing equipment manufacturer Heidelberg, one would notice that the CX 102 press has been labeled as a universal press. Well, that is so very true. Running at a maximum speed of 16,500 sheets per hour, this press is fully adept to cater to the diverse requirements of the labeling and packaging industries. Further, it is also capacitated to process all types of materials, be it lightweight paper or rigid cardboard. It has been positioned between the CD and the XL range of Heidelberg presses, and offers the best of both the products, and yet is available at a lesser cost than the XL machine."

He continues, "Promising improved productivity, high print quality, and an unrivaled performance, the CX 102 is downright impressive. Be it the Prinect Inpress Control inline closed-loop color management system, the double-sized impression cylinders, the triple-sized skeleton transfer drum, the Zero Oscillation feature, the exceptional Preset Plus Feeder & Preset Plus Delivery systems, the vented gripper bars, or the synchronised PowderStar AP 500 system, this press has what it takes to be a winner in its segment."

Speaking about the technologies integrated in the machine, he says, "This is one of those presses which have automation written all over them. Backed by some best-in-class technologies, such as the Venturi Air Transfer technology, the Alcolor Vario dampening technology, or the use of taper rolling bearing units on the sheet travel & plate cylinders, this machine is one of the most evolved products developed by Heidelberg."

He also says, "We have some clients who insist on purchasing Used Heidelberg Printing Machines in India. This is because they are aware that Heidelberg machines offer great return on investment as well as a competitive edge."

Those on the lookout of Heidelberg presses can approach Printoholic and buy the desired products at reasonable prices. This company also maintains a stock of used Adast Dominant printing machines, Bobst rotary die-cutters, Stahl folding units, and Komori printing presses.

For More Information About This Machines You Can Visit Our Website :- http://www.printoholic.net

Media Contact
01145547477
gagan@printoholic.net
Source:Printoholic
Email:***@printoholic.net
