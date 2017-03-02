News By Tag
Printoholic Speaks About the Omni Adast 807 Range of Offset Presses
Backed by hi-tech features and specs, the Adast 807 series of offset presses helps print shops to meet the challenging requirements of today's printing industry. Printoholic speaks about this machine and its performance.
He says, "The Omni Adast 807 line-up of offset presses primarily cater to the B2 formats and come equipped with two-, four-, five- and six-color configurations. It offers a perfect blend of automation and affordability. This machine is capable to deliver a B2 sheet in the most economic way possible. Offering great ergonomics, this machine has been built from premium grade materials and complies with the international work safety standards."
Speaking about the various functionalities of the machine, he says, "This equipment offers a wide range of features that allow print shops to deliver a broad spectrum of jobs on a variety of paper, whilst aiding them in meeting the challenges of today. The aqueous coating and perfecting capabilities ensure that the output is of supreme quality. Then there is the Automation Affordable technology and the CIP3/4 compatibility, which help in reducing the make-ready times, particularly for repeat orders, on-demand jobs, and short-run multi-color jobs. Other standard features include, double-system feeding head, frequency converter for fine lifting of feeding table, vacuum feeder, quick action plate clamping system, dampening system with dampening rollers without sleeves, powder sprayer, distributed control system via DeviceNet industrial bus, inking unit with zone ink keys, automatic inking unit washer, oscillating ink form rollers, lubrication unit with automatic control, and many more. At the delivery section, there is a delivery drum and an active color control TFT 15"touch screen, which helps in controlling the speed of the fans."
He says, "Those who wish to purchase this machine at reasonable prices, may get in touch with us, and we shall be glad to fulfill their requirements at the earliest. Apart from Adast, we also maintain a ready stock of other equipment of reputed brands such as Komori, Heidelberg, Bobst, Polar, Planeta, Polly, and more."
