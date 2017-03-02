 
News By Tag
* Offset Printing Machines
* Adast Printing Machine
* Heidelberg Printing Machine
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

Printoholic Speaks About the Omni Adast 807 Range of Offset Presses

Backed by hi-tech features and specs, the Adast 807 series of offset presses helps print shops to meet the challenging requirements of today's printing industry. Printoholic speaks about this machine and its performance.
 
 
Adast Printing Machine
Adast Printing Machine
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Offset Printing Machines
* Adast Printing Machine
* Heidelberg Printing Machine

Industry:
* Automotive

Location:
* Delhi - Delhi - India

Subject:
* Products

DELHI, India - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Presses manufactured by Adast boast of hi-tech features that enable print shops to experience shorter make-ready times and improved production efficiency. The Partner of Printoholic, a renowned dealer of Adast Printing Machine in India, speaks about the features and technical specs of the Adast 807 series of machines.

He says, "The Omni Adast 807 line-up of offset presses primarily cater to the B2 formats and come equipped with two-, four-, five- and six-color configurations. It offers a perfect blend of automation and affordability. This machine is capable to deliver a B2 sheet in the most economic way possible. Offering great ergonomics, this machine has been built from premium grade materials and complies with the international work safety standards."

Speaking about the various functionalities of the machine, he says, "This equipment offers a wide range of features that allow print shops to deliver a broad spectrum of jobs on a variety of paper, whilst aiding them in meeting the challenges of today. The aqueous coating and perfecting capabilities ensure that the output is of supreme quality. Then there is the Automation Affordable technology and the CIP3/4 compatibility, which help in reducing the make-ready times, particularly for repeat orders, on-demand jobs, and short-run multi-color jobs. Other standard features include, double-system feeding head, ­ frequency converter for fine lifting of feeding table,­ vacuum feeder, quick action plate clamping system, dampening system with dampening rollers without sleeves, powder sprayer, distributed control system via DeviceNet industrial bus, inking unit with zone ink keys, automatic inking unit washer, oscillating ink form rollers, lubrication unit with automatic control, and many more. At the delivery section, there is a delivery drum and an active color control TFT 15"touch screen, which helps in controlling the speed of the fans."

He continues, "There are also some optional features available with this Adast Printing Machine (http://www.printoholic.net/adast_dominant.php), such as semi-automatic plate changer, perfectors, blanket washer, spectrophotometer, electronic double sheet control, chamber hot and cold air knives and circulator, electronic dosing unit, plate punching device, and more. The good news is that the equipment is FOGRA compliant, which evidences the machine's precision in manufacturing and commitment towards delivering high quality of output."

­He says, "Those who wish to purchase this machine at reasonable prices, may get in touch with us, and we shall be glad to fulfill their requirements at the earliest. Apart from Adast, we also maintain a ready stock of other equipment of reputed brands such as Komori, Heidelberg, Bobst, Polar, Planeta, Polly, and more."

For More Information About This Machines You Can Visit Our Website :- http://www.printoholic.net

Media Contact
Printo Holilc
01145547477
***@printoholic.net
End
Source:
Email:***@printoholic.net
Tags:Offset Printing Machines, Adast Printing Machine, Heidelberg Printing Machine
Industry:Automotive
Location:Delhi - Delhi - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Offset Printing Machines Dealer News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share