Printoholic Speaks About the Incredible Technologies Offered by Heidelberg
With every passing year, Heidelberg has proven itself as an exemplary leader in offset printing technologies. Printoholic speaks about two of the most exceptional functionalities available on Heidelberg presses.
Speaking about the Hycolor Multidrive functionality, he says, "This technology aids in considerably reducing the makeready times. With this feature, press operators can wash the inking units and simultaneously change coating plates or wash blankets & impression cylinders. This entire procedure may be carried out by utilizing the speed modulation gearbox and a separate direct drive. The best part is that the inking units which aren't required may also be shut down, without having them disconnected from the main powertrain. The result is enhanced productivity, quick ink changes, and shorter makereadies."
Commenting on the Prinect Inpress control 2 feature, which caters to inline color and register control on new and second hand offset printing machines, he says, "This technology comes across as a great help for industrial printers, particularly those, who need to work on short runs with frequent job changes, meet stringent deadlines, and yet generate high quality product in the most cost-effective manner. This functionality not only facilitates lesser wastage of paper by almost 20%, but also boosts productivity. Further, it reduces the time taken for print control strip measurement by about 50% at the start of a job, the credit of which goes to the improved measuring and control algorithms. Then there is the automated measurement of the register during setup and dot gain, which enables print shops to experience a highly automated process with practically no need of manual intervention. This goes a long way in decreasing the workload of pressmen, and at the same time, ensures reliability. The measurement data may be saved in the Analyze Point reporting tool of Prinect Pressroom Manager. One can also analyze the same for evaluations and further improvements."
He continues, "The Prinect Inpress control 2 may be utilized in a wide variety of materials, particularly those required for the label & packaging industries, such as metalized & transparent substrates, and several others."
Those planning to buy used Heidelberg presses or used Komori printing machines may get in touch with Printoholic. This dealer also maintains a ready stock of other printing equipment of ace brands, such as Stahl folding unit, Polar label systems, Bobst machines, and many more.
