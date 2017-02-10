 
News By Tag
* Heidelberg Printing Machin
* Komori Printing Machines
* Offset Printing Machines
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Moti Nagar
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110

Printoholic Speaks About the LE UV Technology Offered by Heidelberg

The LE UV technology facilitates quick and low energy drying of recycled, uncoated, or creative paper. Printoholic speaks about the features of this drying method offered by Heidelberg.
 
 
Used Heidelberg Printing Machines Dealer
Used Heidelberg Printing Machines Dealer
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Heidelberg Printing Machin
Komori Printing Machines
Offset Printing Machines

Industry:
Publishing

Location:
Moti Nagar - Delhi - India

MOTI NAGAR, India - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Around the world, the remarkable LE UV technology offered by Heidelberg is known as a fast and outstanding means of curing, where the words LE symbolize 'low energy.' The technology is available in all Speedmaster machines, starting right from SX 52 to XL 106, and is said to work best on highly reactive UV inks and coatings. It caters to all format sizes, including the very large ones. The Senior Partner of Printoholic, a Used Heidelberg Printing Machines Dealer, speaks about this technology, its features, advantages, and more.

Differentiating it from the traditional lamps, he says, "This curing process is quite different from the traditional methods, since it makes use of specially doped lamps, which do not generate active light under 253 Nm. As a result, they do not emit ozone. When applied to highly reactive inks, it aids in rapid drying, as these inks tend to react quickly to the light source, thereby boosting considerable saving of time."

Commenting on the application of LE UV, he says, "The fact that it works wonderfully with highly reactive inks, makes it a perfect proposition to use on films & non-absorbent materials, and thus can be widely applied in producing a wide range of commercial jobs. It enables the substrate, such as uncoated or recycled paper, to barely absorb the ink, thereby resulting in phenomenal quality of output."

Speaking about the benefits, he says, "As mentioned earlier, it is clearly evident that LE UV drying brings about a massive saving of time and costs. It reduces throughput times, since it enables the start of postpress process almost immediately. It also cuts energy costs by almost 70%. Then, of course, there are the advantages of using UV printing coupled with diminished CO2 emissions. Further, it is an entirely ozone-free process. Again, owing to its flexible nature, it opens up new business opportunities for print shops, and equips them to increase their product portfolio and work on a variety of materials."

He continues, "One needs to remember that since it is a UV technology, hence the technical and application-specific aspects of UV printing need to be considered. All those who wish to purchase second hand offset printing machines at attractive prices may get in touch with us. Apart from Heidelberg presses, we also stock up machines of various other reputed brands, such as Komori, Bobst, Stahl, Adast Dominant, Polar, Planeta, Polly, Mitsubishi, Perfecta, and more."

For more information about this machines you can visit our website :-  http://www.printoholic.net

Contact
01145547477
gagan@printoholic.net
End
Source:Printo Holic
Email:***@printoholic.net
Tags:Heidelberg Printing Machin, Komori Printing Machines, Offset Printing Machines
Industry:Publishing
Location:Moti Nagar - Delhi - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Offset Printing Machines Dealer PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share