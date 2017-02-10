News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Printoholic Speaks About the LE UV Technology Offered by Heidelberg
The LE UV technology facilitates quick and low energy drying of recycled, uncoated, or creative paper. Printoholic speaks about the features of this drying method offered by Heidelberg.
Differentiating it from the traditional lamps, he says, "This curing process is quite different from the traditional methods, since it makes use of specially doped lamps, which do not generate active light under 253 Nm. As a result, they do not emit ozone. When applied to highly reactive inks, it aids in rapid drying, as these inks tend to react quickly to the light source, thereby boosting considerable saving of time."
Commenting on the application of LE UV, he says, "The fact that it works wonderfully with highly reactive inks, makes it a perfect proposition to use on films & non-absorbent materials, and thus can be widely applied in producing a wide range of commercial jobs. It enables the substrate, such as uncoated or recycled paper, to barely absorb the ink, thereby resulting in phenomenal quality of output."
Speaking about the benefits, he says, "As mentioned earlier, it is clearly evident that LE UV drying brings about a massive saving of time and costs. It reduces throughput times, since it enables the start of postpress process almost immediately. It also cuts energy costs by almost 70%. Then, of course, there are the advantages of using UV printing coupled with diminished CO2 emissions. Further, it is an entirely ozone-free process. Again, owing to its flexible nature, it opens up new business opportunities for print shops, and equips them to increase their product portfolio and work on a variety of materials."
He continues, "One needs to remember that since it is a UV technology, hence the technical and application-
For more information about this machines you can visit our website :- http://www.printoholic.net
Contact
01145547477
gagan@printoholic.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse