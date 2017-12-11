News By Tag
Coronado Releases Barrel-Aged German Chocolate Cake Imperial Stout
The first barrel-aged release of 2017 started off as a bold Imperial Stout, with complex layers of espresso, chocolate, and burnt toffee. The beer then spent 6 months aging in freshly dumped bourbon barrels from Smooth Ambler Distillery in West Virginia. "The barrels added a ton of rich vanilla and bourbon notes to the imperial stout base," says Ryan Brooks, Brewmaster, Coronado Brewing Company. "Then we turned up the volume and blended in toasted coconut and cacao nibs to riff off of the classic American German chocolate cake," says Brooks. Coronado's Barrel-Aged German Chocolate Cake finishes at 9% ABV, with a lingering, sweet coconut and chocolaty finish.
Fans can pick up 22oz bottles of Barrel-Aged German Chocolate Cake at the company's three locations, beginning Thursday, February 9. The Tasting Room will also be pouring this special beer on draft, in limited quantities while it lasts. For more information about Barrel-Aged German Chocolate Cake, please visit coronadobrewing.com/
Label Copy
The Coronado Collection is our limited release series of barrel-aged liquid treasures. Only the boldest beers enter the barrels, and after months of aging, they emerge transformed. Enjoy now, or cellar for years to come.
--
Rich espresso and chocolate notes from the beer meld with sweet toasted coconut, before aging for several months in fresh bourbon barrels. The barrels impart the beer with additional hints of chocolate and vanilla for a new take on this classic American dessert.
Specs
9.0% ABV
30 IBU
Sales Sheet: http://bit.ly/
###
About Coronado Brewing Company
In 1996, when craft beer was still a foreign term and San Diego County was home to only a handful of breweries, the Chapman brothers, Ron and Rick, opened a brewpub in their hometown of Coronado. Today Coronado Brewing stays true to its San Diego roots, brewing a diverse portfolio specializing in abundantly hoppy West Coast-style ales, available in 19 US states and 12 countries. In addition to the long-established pub in Coronado, the company operates a tasting room inside its San Diego production facility, and a tasting room and restaurant in Imperial Beach, California. Coronado Brewing Company is the proud recipient of one of the brewing industry's most prestigious awards—World Beer Cup Champion Brewery and Brewmaster for a Mid-Size Brewing Company, 2014.
