Coronado Brewing Company Supports Ales for ALS with Buster 4 IPA

-- Coronado Brewing Company is participating in the fifth annual Ales for ALS™ program. 128 participating breweries from 36 states each brewed a unique beer using a hop blend provided by Loftus Ranches and Yakima Chief - Hopunion (YCH HOPS). Ales for ALS™ has raised more than $1,250,000 for ALS research, with proceeds benefiting the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI). The ALS TDI's mission is to discover and develop effective treatments and a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); there is currently no cure for the progressive neurodegenerative disease which affects 500,000 people worldwide.Coronado Brewing's Buster 4 IPA is a tribute to Lou Gehrig, who was famously diagnosed with ALS at the height of his baseball career, and subsequently became a face for disease. "We've proudly supported Ales for ALS from the beginning," says Tyler Tucker, R&D Brewer, Coronado Brewing Company. "It's a great cause and we're honored that we can help give back. It's amazing to see the craft beer community rally behind Ales for ALS™."Buster 4 IPA features the unique hop blend provided free-of-charge by YCH HOPS, including Citra, Loral, HBC 472, HBC 344, HBC 568, and HBC 431. "This year's blend is very complex, with layers of tropical fruit, citrus, and noble-like spiciness," says Tucker. "We used 5.6 pounds of hops per barrel, compared to about 2 pounds in a typical IPA. The hops really shine in this beer!" The donated hops were used in the mash, late kettle additions, and dry-hoping for a big tropical and citrus aroma and flavor. Buster 4 IPA comes in at 6.0% and 50 IBUs, with a lingering, dry finish.Buster 4 IPA will debut at the company's Tasting Room on July 4, in honor of Gehrig's retired #4. $1 from each pint sold will directly benefit ALS research. The beer will also be featured at the fourth annual Ales for ALS™ event at Faction Brewing Company, in Alameda, CA on July 22, 2017. Buster 4 IPA is part of Coronado Brewing's ongoing commitment to the community; for more information, visit coronadobrewing.com. Stay Coastal. Cheers.Buster 4 IPA:Style: American IPAABV: 6.0%Bitterness: 50 IBUsHops: Citra, Loral, HBC 472, HBC 344, HBC 568, and HBC 431Package: draft-onlyRelease: 7/4/17 at Coronado Brewing Company Tasting RoomAvailability:California