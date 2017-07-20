News By Tag
Coronado Brewing Debuts New Seasonal: Beach Break IPA
"Beach Break IPA has three of my favorite hops-Simcoe, Mosaic, and Citra-along with Southern Cross from New Zealand," says Mark Theisen, Lead Brewer, Coronado Brewing Company. "There's a nice crisp bitterness that you expect from a West Coast IPA. We have big late-kettle and dry hop additions for a ton of tropical aroma." The complex hop bill gives Beach Break IPA bright citrus, lemon, spice and tropical fruit aroma and flavor. Coming in at 8.0%, Beach Break IPA is incredibly smooth with a lingering, dry finish.
Beach Break Imperial IPA hits shelves late July and will be available throughout the company's distribution footprint. For more information about Beach Break IPA, visit www.coronadobrewing.com. Stay Coastal. Cheers.
Beach Break Imperial IPA:
Style: Imperial IPA
ABV: 8.0%
Bitterness: 86 IBUs
Hops: Simcoe, Citra, Mosaic
Package: 22oz, 12oz six-pack, draft
Release: August
Availability:
Sales Sheet: http://bit.ly/
Label Copy:
This Imperial IPA rides an intense wave of New World hops from the kettle to the bottle. Simcoe, Citra and Mosaic give the beer bright, peachy and tropical notes, with a lingering dry finish. Dry-hopped with four pounds of hops per barrel for vibrant tropical aromas and a swell of flavor that keeps you wanting more.
About Coronado Brewing Company
In 1996, when craft beer was still a foreign term and San Diego County was home to only a handful of breweries, the Chapman brothers Ron and Rick opened a brewpub in their hometown of Coronado. Today CBC stays true to their San Diego roots, brewing abundantly hoppy West Coast-style ales, which are available today in 16 US states and twelve countries. In addition to the long-established pub in Coronado, the company opened a tasting room inside its San Diego production facility in 2013, and a tasting room and restaurant in Imperial Beach, California in 2014. Coronado Brewing Company was honored in 2014 with one of the brewing industry's most prestigious awards-World Beer Cup Champion Brewery and Brewmaster for a Mid-Size Brewing Company.
