Industry News





Dee Day and Kidd Kidd release new single entitled "Hold Up"

The duo just released the first official single off their "Blue Moon" mixtape set for release on on February 21, 2017. The mixtape is highly anticipated by fans and is set to make a major impact in the Hip Hop music world.
 
 
NEW ORLEANS - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Two of the hardest working young artists out right now, Dee Day and Kidd Kidd, have linked up on their Blue Moon project, a mixtape due out later this month. They just released the first official single off the project and it is being widely touted as a "hit". DJs and fans alike have weighed in and they are loving it.

Produced by Tha Product, the record is currently making waves all across the country. HipHopDX recently debuted it as a DXclusive and it is getting major media coverage from outlets such as This Is 50, DJ Iceberg, Hip Hop Since 1987, Spit Fire Hip Hop, and more. The February 21st release of Blue Moon is most definitely going to be one of the most memorable projects in a long while. Their single release party, held at Bourbon Heat in New Orleans this past Friday, had nearly 500 in attendance.

These highly acclaimed New Orleans, Louisiana rappers are putting in work day in and day out and each have numerous singles and videos. They are definitely two of the most prolific and connected artists this decade – the world is watching and they are showing them how capable they are of capturing and keeping their fans' attention. The sky is the limit for this duo.

For Dee Day interviews, image requests, appearances, or general inquries, contact Arlene Culpepper of MIKODreamz PR.

Contact
Arlene Culpepper
MIKODreamz PR
***@theheatmag.com
Source:
Email:***@theheatmag.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Feb 09, 2017
