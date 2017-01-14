News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Tha Enclave announces Grand Opening event
The event will feature numerous celebrities and entertainment personalities.
Tha Enclave, a Loss Life ENT held property, is a one-stop shop that will offer multimedia services in-house including:
Full-service recording studio
Printing services
· Graphics & design services
· Promotional consultations
· DJ services
· App development
· Photography
· Videography
· Blogging
· Website development
· Artist development
· Event planning
· Advertising & marketing
· Artist showcases
· Social Media Marketing
Tha Enclave is located at 324 FM 1969, Houston, Texas. It will be the sought out full-service studio for all artists, particularly celebrity artists. It is a luxury facility with more than 3,200 square feet to provide a stellar experience for all clients.
For interviews, more information or to book a session, contact thaenclave@gmail.com.
Media Contact
Arlene Culpepper/MIKODreamz PR
3372982385
***@theheatmag.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse