Luxury apparel manufacturer Viktori Brand launches new clothing line
Viktori Brand rolled out its newest endeavor, Viktori Clothing line, just in time for Spring and Summer 2017. The Art of Winning is reserved for an elite few. Among the elite is Viktori Brand, the new standard for luxury.
The luxury clothing line currently offers luxury logo tees, distressed tees, beanies, and distressed ball caps. Many more offerings are in the works, with the line branching out to custom logo tees, snapbacks and other types of headwear, jackets, coats, and footwear, as well as specialty lines for women and children, fragrances, and home goods.
For more information and to purchase clothing, visit www.ViktoriClothing.com.
