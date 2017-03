Luxury apparel manufacturer Viktori Brand launches new clothing line

Viktori Brand rolled out its newest endeavor, Viktori Clothing line, just in time for Spring and Summer 2017. The Art of Winning is reserved for an elite few. Among the elite is Viktori Brand, the new standard for luxury.

-- Viktori Brand's taglines, "Win Different" and "The Art of Winning", speak for itself. Viktori Clothing is the brainchild of LA based Viktori Brand, a company that focuses on positive imagery, virtue ethics and upbeat slogans to sell not only its brand, but to help bring about a good feeling to those who wear and see their products. While Viktori Clothing items are currently being sold online via the company's website, there are plans for expansion that include brick and mortar stores in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Houston, Phoenix, New Orleans, Tokyo, and Dubai, with even more locations to be announced in the coming years. Pop Up Shops will be coming to the United States in the near future. The lifestyle brand is preparing to make its mark on the design world by using social media, press, celebrity branding, selective product placement, and ethos.The luxury clothing line currently offers luxury logo tees, distressed tees, beanies, and distressed ball caps. Many more offerings are in the works, with the line branching out to custom logo tees, snapbacks and other types of headwear, jackets, coats, and footwear, as well as specialty lines for women and children, fragrances, and home goods.For more information and to purchase clothing, visit www. ViktoriClothing.com Follow Viktori Brand on social media:Instagram @ViktoriBrandTwitter @ViktoriBrandFacebook @ViktoriBrand