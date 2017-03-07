News By Tag
Be100Radio, iAssist & Loss Life Ent present SXSW Artist Showcase & Panel at Club New York New York
This event will take place at Austin's lush venue Club New York New York Wednesday, March 15, 2017 from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. iAssist's own Miss Megann will join Deb Antney's Be100Radio and Houston's super imprint Loss Life Ent,
Go DJ NuNu and DJ Waffles will provide the music for the event. Go DJ NuNu is one of the premiere DJs in the South. DJ Waffles is a well-known radio host/DJ and video correspondent with Hip Hop Weekly. Given the talent and large following of this duo, the event is certain to be a memorable success. Numerous up and coming artists will be featured in the showcase, including Tha Natural, Yung Blaze, Stunna Bam, Spilly, Yung Ruler, Majick, Tuffy, Money Gang Slugga, and many more. A few performance slots remain available. Sauce Walka will also make an appearance.
For more performance slots, vendor tables or more information, please contact Miss Megann at 832.503.9127 or ibooktalent@
Follow on Instagram:
@miss____megann @debra4mizay @losslifeent01 @godjnunu @dj_waffles
Media Contact
MIKODreamz PR
Arlene Culpepper
3372982385
***@theheatmag.com
