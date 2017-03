Be100Radio, iAssist & Loss Life Ent present SXSW Artist Showcase & Panel at Club New York New York

This event will take place at Austin's lush venue Club New York New York Wednesday, March 15, 2017 from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. iAssist's own Miss Megann will join Deb Antney's Be100Radio and Houston's super imprint Loss Life Ent,

-- Miss Megann is one of the premiere talent procurers within the urban music genre and she brings years of experience in artist development to the table. She is also one of the most sought after showcase organizers in the country. Miss Megann's iAssist specializes in providing massive exposure to independent artists both locally in Texas and around the country. Deb Antney is the founder and chief executive officer of Mizay Entertainment, a renowned talent management company responsible for launching the careers of many well-known rap acts, including French Montana, Lex Luger, Gucci Mane, Nicki Minaj, OJ Da Juiceman, and others. Loss Life Ent is an upcoming imprint out of Houston, Texas. It houses several hot young artists, along with a luxury recording studio that offers every in-house service an independent artist needs to go to the next level, including photography/videography, graphic design, printing, consultations, and much more.Go DJ NuNu and DJ Waffles will provide the music for the event. Go DJ NuNu is one of the premiere DJs in the South. DJ Waffles is a well-known radio host/DJ and video correspondent with Hip Hop Weekly. Given the talent and large following of this duo, the event is certain to be a memorable success. Numerous up and coming artists will be featured in the showcase, including Tha Natural, Yung Blaze, Stunna Bam, Spilly, Yung Ruler, Majick, Tuffy, Money Gang Slugga, and many more. A few performance slots remain available. Sauce Walka will also make an appearance.For more performance slots, vendor tables or more information, please contact Miss Megann at 832.503.9127 or ibooktalent@ gmail.com Follow on Instagram:@miss____megann @debra4mizay @losslifeent01 @godjnunu @dj_waffles