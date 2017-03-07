Be100Radio, iAssist & Loss Life Ent present SXSW Artist Showcase & Panel at Club New York New York

This event will take place at Austin's lush venue Club New York New York Wednesday, March 15, 2017 from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. iAssist's own Miss Megann will join Deb Antney's Be100Radio and Houston's super imprint Loss Life Ent,