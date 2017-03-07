 
News By Tag
* iAssist
* Miss Megann
* Sxsw
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Austin
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987

Be100Radio, iAssist & Loss Life Ent present SXSW Artist Showcase & Panel at Club New York New York

This event will take place at Austin's lush venue Club New York New York Wednesday, March 15, 2017 from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. iAssist's own Miss Megann will join Deb Antney's Be100Radio and Houston's super imprint Loss Life Ent,
 
 
iAssist SXSW Showcase
iAssist SXSW Showcase
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
iAssist
Miss Megann
Sxsw

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Austin - Texas - US

AUSTIN, Texas - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Miss Megann is one of the premiere talent procurers within the urban music genre and she brings years of experience in artist development to the table. She is also one of the most sought after showcase organizers in the country. Miss Megann's iAssist specializes in providing massive exposure to independent artists both locally in Texas and around the country. Deb Antney is the founder and chief executive officer of Mizay Entertainment, a renowned talent management company responsible for launching the careers of many well-known rap acts, including French Montana, Lex Luger, Gucci Mane, Nicki Minaj, OJ Da Juiceman, and others. Loss Life Ent is an upcoming imprint out of Houston, Texas. It houses several hot young artists, along with a luxury recording studio that offers every in-house service an independent artist needs to go to the next level, including photography/videography, graphic design, printing, consultations, and much more.

Go DJ NuNu and DJ Waffles will provide the music for the event. Go DJ NuNu is one of the premiere DJs in the South. DJ Waffles is a well-known radio host/DJ and video correspondent with Hip Hop Weekly. Given the talent and large following of this duo, the event is certain to be a memorable success. Numerous up and coming artists will be featured in the showcase, including Tha Natural, Yung Blaze, Stunna Bam, Spilly, Yung Ruler, Majick, Tuffy, Money Gang Slugga, and many more. A few performance slots remain available. Sauce Walka will also make an appearance.

For more performance slots, vendor tables or more information, please contact Miss Megann at 832.503.9127 or ibooktalent@gmail.com.

Follow on Instagram:

@miss____megann @debra4mizay @losslifeent01 @godjnunu @dj_waffles

Media Contact
MIKODreamz PR
Arlene Culpepper
3372982385
***@theheatmag.com
End
Source:
Email:***@theheatmag.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MIKODreamzPR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share