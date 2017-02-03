News By Tag
MMS Expands Market and Geographic Footprint with CES Acquisition
Controlled Environmental Systems (CES) Joins F.E. Moran Mechanical Services (MMS) to Provide Robust Mechanical Services
On February 7, 2017, Controlled Environmental Systems, Inc. joined F.E. Moran, Inc. Mechanical Services. This means that they will service Chicago, the north and northwest suburbs, as well as the south suburbs. CES is located in Orland Park, Illinois and will remain in that location with Chris Simadis as the Vice President along with his team. With the acquisition, Mr. Simadis and his team will remain with the company in the same capacity that they have since 1987. Carol Simadis, former President of CES, said, "The Simadis' are also very excited about the future of CES as part of the MMS team."
The acquisition of CES means that MMS will expand their capabilities, branching into the medical world. CES specializes in the service and maintenance of medical chillers and air conditioning systems for mobile, interim, and permanent CT, MRI, and PET imaging machines, as well as a variety of commercial HVAC services.
President Dan O'Halloran said, "I find it truly amazing that having known about Controlled Environmental Systems for many years and their quality service work that they are now part of the F.E. Moran Mechanical Services team. Over the last year, I have had the privilege of getting to know Chris and Carol Simadis much better. I have discovered their true passion in delivering the highest quality of HVAC services for all of their customers. I look forward to carrying on that passion and am very pleased that Chris Simadis will stay on with us as an intricate part of the F.E. Moran Mechanical Services team."
F.E. Moran Mechanical Services, a Moran Group company, has been installing, maintaining, and repairing complex HVAC and building automation equipment for over twenty years. They work within the commercial, industrial, and institutional industries - now expanding to healthcare. With every project they work on, their goal is the same: reduce operating costs by optimizing equipment. This is why MMS and CES were a natural choice in merger. They both believe that through a minimal design strategy, both the facility and the environment benefit from a reduced carbon footprint. The Moran Group consists of six companies that provide life comfort and life safety solutions in HVAC, plumbing, fire protection, and mechanical services for the commercial, industrial, institutional, and residential industries. For more information, go to http://www.femoran.com.
