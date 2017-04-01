News By Tag
F.E. Moran wins Great Lakes Safety Award for Second Straight Year
Safety Planning, PPE, and Putting People First Leads to Safety Award
The Great Lakes Construction Association (GCLA) provides viable education and training for the commercial construction industry in Illinois. Members can stay updated on current trends and have their voice heard at state and local levels in the industry. Their mission is to promote union construction and growth in Illinois.
The Vice President of F.E. Moran, Charlotte Flesher, said, "A safe company environment is a priority for F.E. Moran. Our Safety Director, Jason Galoozis, has developed a program that includes everyone in the office and field. Safety is part of our everyday conversation. Putting it at the forefront has been a major factor in bringing us to a record low EMR of .56."
F.E. Moran has been a full-service mechanical contractor, providing heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems for the commercial, education, healthcare, industrial/manufacturing, and residential markets since 1957. With their extensive experience and in-house design, fabrication, installation, and project management capabilities, they are the top mechanical contractor in the Chicagoland area. For any inquiries regarding HVAC projects or mechanical services in the Chicago, Illinois area, visit http://www.femoran.com.
