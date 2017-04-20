News By Tag
F.E. Moran Special Hazard Systems Receives Three River's Manufacturers' Association Safety Award
TRMA Honors F.E. Moran Special Hazard Systems for Eighth Consecutive Year
F.E. Moran Special Hazard Systems received a Safety Recognition Certificate from TRMA as congratulations and thank you. TRMA members collectively worked over six million hours in 2016 at TRMA facilities and recorded an OSHA incidence rating of .39. Many TRMA member companies worked without any injuries, including F.E. Moran Special Hazard Systems.
In 2015, it was reported that that manufacturing companies averaged an OSHA recordable incidence rate of 3.8 and 3.7 for specialty trades. The Moran Group, the parent company of F.E. Moran Special Hazard Systems, has a .56 EMR.
TRMA began their Safety Center in 1993, providing hands-on training to contractors. It is estimated that the Safety Center has reduced injury rates by 83%.
F.E. Moran Special Hazard Systems has been providing top-notch fire protection solutions for power, chemical, and industrial plants since 1979. Their established safety program, led by Safety Director, Jason Galoozis, includes job hazard analysis, electrical safety, fire protection, fall protection, regular safety training, and personal protective equipment. Through Mr. Galoozis' program, field employees go through weekly safety meetings and new employee comprehensive safety training. The safety of their employees and the community they work in is of the utmost importance, and F.E. Moran Special Hazard Systems is very proud to have earned this award. Read more here: http://www.femoranshs.com/
