Industry News





The Moran Group's New Website Promotes Consumer Learning

Customers First in the New Generation of F.E. Moran's Website
 
 
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The Moran Group wants the new generation website to focus on providing relevant information to the customer.  Their new website puts the customer journey first, and they are excited to provide a hub for businesses needing a go-to place for educational content on HVAC, plumbing, fire protection, and the latest on construction.

When a business has a problem – a poor fire sprinkler inspection report, inefficient HVAC, or plumbing issues – what do most people want to do first?  Research and understand their problem.  The Moran Group will no longer say, buy from us.  They say, here is some information you will find useful,  to better understand your problem, potential solutions to that problem, and what you might want to consider to find the best provider for your business.  While they appreciate being the best provider for your business, they might not always be.  Through research using the Moran Group learning hub, you can read articles, case studies, take e-courses, or watch videos to learn more about your issue.  Then you can make an informed decision and know that you are getting the best solution for your business.

Brian Ramsey, President of The Moran Group said, "We are excited to launch our new website that better serves our current and future customers.  Our learning hub allows us to stay up-to-date with new developments in our industry.  With broader access to this information, customers have the opportunity to better understand and evaluate their options related to HVAC, plumbing and fire protection issues."

Customers and readers will find that the new website is simple, easy to navigate, and full of free information.  A bonus for customers is our Client Portal.  This is a space where customers can privately login to view inspection reports and other documentation.

The Moran Group recognizes the need to go beyond the mechanical trades' typical sales positioning and provide what our readers can really use:  reliable information to help them make informed decisions.

The Moran Group consists of :  F.E. Moran, HVAC construction; F.E. Moran Plumbing, plumbing design/build and service; F.E. Moran Mechanical Services, HVAC service and retrofit; F.E. Moran Fire Protection Northern Illinois, design/build and service in Northern Illinois; F.E. Moran Fire Protection National, design/build and service nationally; and F.E. Moran Special Hazard Systems, industrial fire protection nationally.  The Moran Group has been serving the commercial, industrial, and residential community for 60 years.  Visit our site at https://www.femoran.com.

