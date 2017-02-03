News By Tag
Radarsign Sustains Year-Over-Year Growth for the 12th Consecutive Year
• 19 percent year-over-year, overall growth nationwide.
• There was an accelerated expansion of Radarsign's customer base in four states:
- 61 percent in New York
- 54 percent in Washington
- 36 percent in Michigan
- 30 percent in Virginia
• 22 percent rise in sales of the portable Model TC-400
• The growing demand triggered a three-fold expansion of the direct sales team, which should be complete in Q1.
"Radarsign products are designed and manufactured in the U.S.A., which has emerged as a key decision-making consideration for new and returning customers," says Charlie Robeson, Radarsign co-founder and managing partner. "Consumer support of American-made products paired with Radarsign's reputation for durability and portability are the reasons our customers choose Radarsign over other manufacturers."
One constant that continues to fuel growth is repeat business. "In 2016, more than 20 percent of revenue came from existing customers," says Robeson. "Customer satisfaction with our products is a key part of our company quality initiatives and that is clear when we see large numbers of returning customers."
Radar speed signs are effective because of feedback loops, a concept which states that providing people with information about their actions in real time and giving them an opportunity to change those actions, pushes them toward better behaviors. Action, information, reaction. In areas considered to be "autopilot journey" destinations (http://www.radarsign.com/
About Radarsign
In 2004, Atlanta-based Radarsign® established new industry standards for traffic-calming solutions with the debut of the world's first armored radar speed signs, which are vandal, weather and bullet-resistant. The industry's most durable radar speed signs are also the most ecological and energy efficient. Engineered and manufactured in the USA, Radarsign products are MUTCD-compliant and utilize recycled aluminum, innovative LED reflector technology, minimal battery power and solar panels to deliver bright, easy-to-read feedback to drivers. Radarsign products are scientifically proven to reduce drivers' speeds and have been entrusted to provide safe and effective traffic-calming solutions for: municipalities, treasured national parks, schools, neighborhoods, military bases, and private and public development projects across the U.S., Canada and overseas. www.Radarsign.com.
