Mobile Responsive Website Design at USD149 only
Kre8iveminds Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a name to be reckoned with
Kre8ive Minds has a team of highly talented and experienced web designers who are working relentlessly in order to meet the demands and requirements of their clients. Be it static website designing or designing of responsive websites, Kre8ive Minds is considered to be as one of the most reliable names. They offer an array of different types of services when it comes to webpage designing. Over the years they have made a name for themselves for designing high quality responsive and mobile friendly websites. They would offer free domain name for one year along with a website of 5 pages of A4 size. Free social media page designing is another feature of their services. They have launched a new offer which would be valid till 15th Feb 2017. During this period, they would be offering their services at a discounted rate of $149.
Besides mobile responsive webpage designing, Kre8ive Minds also renders other types of services which include designing of dynamic websites, Search Engine Optimization, Online Shopping Cart through E-Commerce, designing of logo, Social Media Marketing or SMM, banner designing and working on different types of graphic designing projects. Designing of corporate identity is another important are of the services which they render.
Kre8ive Minds also specializes in webpage designing through Word Press. They offer a comprehensive package when it comes to internet marketing and have a team of high qualified and experienced professionals who are equipped with the latest and most advanced technology to pull up the best quality of work for their clients. Today, Kre8ive Minds is considered to be as one of the most recognized names in the domain of website designing.
For more details please visit
http://www.kre8iveminds.com/
Or Call us at +91 9903118211
Contact
Satya Prakash
***@kre8iveminds.com
Page Updated Last on: Feb 09, 2017