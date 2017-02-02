 
Individual Investment Platform AlphaStreet Launches Updated iOS App

 
 
FREMONT, Calif. - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Fintech startup AlphaStreet, a free social ecosystem designed to support individual investors, announces the launch of its updated iOS app. First introduced last fall, the free app gives users the flexibility to use the AlphaStreet platform directly from their iPhones. The latest version of the app includes a number of updates that empower users to make wise investment decisions on-the-go, including the inclusion of push notification options that provide alerts on events and transcript availability.

The new app launch will also enable platform users to participate in AlphaStreet's Invest Like a Pro' stock contest via their smart phones. Running Feb 1, 2017 through April 30, 2017, the contest gives users the chance to invest with virtual cash and track their returns – with the incentive of cash prizes. Competitors with the top three highest portfolio values at the end of Trading Period will receive cash prizes of $500 for first place, $300 for second, and $250 for third.

AlphaStreet's updated app also includes the ability to easily view documents for stock research, including SEC filings, archived transcripts with audio, income statements, balance sheets and cash flow statements. Users can now also view up-to-date information from the Events page, including company press releases and transcripts.

"Our mission here at AlphaStreet is to demystify individual investing, making it a straightforward, less intimidating process," said Vishnu Beri, CEO of AlphaStreet. "After our successful platform launch in 2016, in 2017 we aim to strengthen our user engagement and expand user adoption of our platform. The launch of our updated app will help to give our community more investment information in the palm of their hands and make AlphaStreet an intuitive platform to use on-the-move."

A few key features of the platform that are particularly beneficial for app users include AlphaGraphics, which give users quick snapshots of companies' performances, and AlphaBites, which simplify research and breaking news into easily understandable snippets.

To download the app from the App Store, visit: https://itunes.apple.com/in/app/alphastreet/id1154102788?...

AlphaStreet's free, online financial community provides a one-stop platform for investors to discover, validate, research and also invest using their existing brokerage accounts. The platform makes discovery of stocks fun and intuitive - free from clutter and advertisements. It also makes social connectivity easy, enabling users to connect with friends and experts to engage in discussions, ask questions, share knowledge, and understand the viewpoints of other investors. AlphaStreet enables users to get up to speed with notifications, market moving news and activities of their network.

About AlphaStreet

Launched in 2016, AlphaStreet is a complete social ecosystem that significantly reduces the complexity and friction in making investment decisions. AlphaStreet is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. http://www.alphastreet.com

