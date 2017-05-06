 
Digital Nirvana to Showcase Refined Service Deliver at AMEC Summit

 
 
FREMONT, Calif. - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Digital Nirvana will be a Summit Sponsor at the International Association for Measurement and Evaluation of Communication (AMEC) Global Summit from May 16-18 in Bangkok, Thailand. AMEC is the growing global trade body and professional institute for agencies and practitioners who provide media evaluation and communication research. Digital Nirvana is a business process management company that provides smart solutions for media monitoring and measurement companies.

Digital Nirvana will demonstrate services for media monitoring and measurement, including support for media analysis, news report generation, broadcast news summarization, clipping and indexing, and managed services.

"AMEC is a wonderful opportunity to discuss the latest in media monitoring and connect with current and potential customers in this dynamic industry," says Hiren Hindocha, CEO of Digital Nirvana. "There's an overwhelming amount of data generated every minute of every day. The sheer volume presents a challenge to capture it all, let alone monitor, analyze and store it. We provide affordable, competent services that are scalable and can be deployed in any organization, regardless of size. Our services compile easy-to-understand, timely details for our customers that increase their ROI."

Digital Nirvana is an end-to-end service provider specializing in TV, Radio, and Print content monitoring, media analysis, and custom reporting for media monitoring companies. Digital Nirvana has been providing these services since 2005 and has built a robust process know-how that results in OPEX optimization without any compromise in quality and delivery deadlines. Over the last 12 years, the company has built a strong customer base that's become a solid platform to scale its business.

Hindocha adds, "The industry has been witnessing disruptive innovations that have changed the landscape of the media industry and the way it's measured. Digital Nirvana is excited to be part of this industry as a support system, and we're looking forward to seeing the latest trends in media monitoring and measurement at AMEC 2017."

Digital Nirvana also provides back-office services, such as media content management, data services, content conversion, tagging and reporting.

Learn more at www.digital-nirvana.com

About AMEC

AMEC is the International Association for Measurement and Evaluation of Communication. AMEC acts as the voice for public relations research and measurement providing a forum and International network for sharing knowledge and best practice about communications research, media intelligence and insights.

AMEC is the industry leader, instigating new industry research, best practice and standards supporting consistent progression of the industry. AMEC membership is internationally representative, with members in over 48 different countries providing an opportunity to network and do business across borders.

About Digital Nirvana

Since 1996, Digital Nirvana has been empowering customers with innovative knowledge management technologies. By combining media and digital technology expertise, Digital Nirvana makes it possible for organizations to streamline operations and gain competitive advantage with advanced product and service offerings. A comprehensive service portfolio includes media monitoring and analysis, market intelligence and analytics, and learning management services. Digital Nirvana is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices in Hyderabad and Coimbatore, India.

