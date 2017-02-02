News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Championship Bull Riding Reveals Partnership With Global Western Wear Company
"Wrangler is proud to partner with Championship Bull Riding for the 2017 season. The CBR produces great events with dedicated fans, culminating with their Championship finals at the Daddy of'em ALL - Cheyenne Frontier Days," Jeff Chadwick, Director of Western Special Events, Wrangler.
The sponsorship relationship between CBR and the Wrangler brand is a natural union. Sporting two national bull riding tours, the Horizon Series and the nationally televised Road to Cheyenne tour, CBR is positioned in the market to reach rural, urban, and western lifestyle's solid roots around the country.
"We plan to integrate Wrangler into many aspects of our production and look forward to innovative marketing with this iconic brand," said Benny Cude, CBR CEO.
Customers of Wrangler and CBR and those loyal to the brands will enjoy joint promotions in and around each CBR event.
"Wrangler and the CBR continue to succeed because of strategic, mutually beneficial partnerships like this," continued Cude.
"This is a very exciting deal because of all of the elements of the sponsorship and opportunities, including Wrangler endorsees Sage Steele Kimzey, Joe Frost and Josh Frost who ride CBR," said Cude.
"This brand is iconic not only in the USA but across the world and this sponsorship is the future of the CBR!"
"Long Live Cowboys, Long Live the CBR," said five time World Champion bull rider, Sage Steele Kimzey, while filming the video announcement.
About Wrangler®
Wrangler® apparel is available nationwide in mass retail outlets, select department stores and specialty retailers including work apparel chains, farm & fleet, and western stores, as well as through online and catalog retailers. To find a retailer or for more information on the Wrangler family of products visit Wrangler.com or call 888.784.8571.
For more information contact Leigh Ann Schroeder at 940-902-1112 or leighann@theshortround.com. Cbrbull.com
Contact
Leigh Ann Schroeder
***@theshortround.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse