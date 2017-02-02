 
News By Tag
* Davidsons Homes
* Burton-on-trent
* Leicestershire
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Property
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Burton on Trent
  Staffordshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432


New sales manager is proud owner of Davidsons home

Leicestershire homebuilder Davidsons newest recruit to the sales team is the proud owner of a Davidsons home.
 
 
New Davidsons sales manager Sara Vracko with husband Primoz
New Davidsons sales manager Sara Vracko with husband Primoz
BURTON ON TRENT, England - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Sara Vracko fell in love with Davidsons when she saw some of the homes on their website.

Having visited a development, the real thing convinced her to move to one. Sara said "We were thinking of moving but the Davidsons homes were some way from where we were living. However, I was so taken with the homes that I had to visit and just loved them. Fortunately, both myself and my husband, Primoz, are used to a bit of commuting so location wasn't an issue. We decided a Davidsons home was for us and we part exchanged our existing home, which made things easy".

Sara continued, "Having moved it was everything we had hoped for – great looking, lots of excellent features and really well designed living spaces. Now I've joined the company. Owning a Davidsons home made me want to work for them – I feel so passionately about the houses.I'm currently working at the Ashby development but will become sales manager at the new Burton development when it opens soon. I can honestly recommend a Davidsons home to our visitors and I'm looking forward to the new role".

Stephanie King, sales director at Davidsons, said "It's great to have a satisfied Davidsons homeowner on the sales team. We are delighted to welcome Sara to the company – we can't have a better advocate for our homes."

Davidsons currently have a number of developments across Leicestershire and other areas of the Midlands. For more information visit: www.davidsonsgroup.co.uk

Contact
tocker.
***@tocker.biz
End
Source:Davidsons Homes
Email:***@tocker.biz Email Verified
Tags:Davidsons Homes, Burton-on-trent, Leicestershire
Industry:Property
Location:Burton on Trent - Staffordshire - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
tocker. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share