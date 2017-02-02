News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New sales manager is proud owner of Davidsons home
Leicestershire homebuilder Davidsons newest recruit to the sales team is the proud owner of a Davidsons home.
Having visited a development, the real thing convinced her to move to one. Sara said "We were thinking of moving but the Davidsons homes were some way from where we were living. However, I was so taken with the homes that I had to visit and just loved them. Fortunately, both myself and my husband, Primoz, are used to a bit of commuting so location wasn't an issue. We decided a Davidsons home was for us and we part exchanged our existing home, which made things easy".
Sara continued, "Having moved it was everything we had hoped for – great looking, lots of excellent features and really well designed living spaces. Now I've joined the company. Owning a Davidsons home made me want to work for them – I feel so passionately about the houses.I'm currently working at the Ashby development but will become sales manager at the new Burton development when it opens soon. I can honestly recommend a Davidsons home to our visitors and I'm looking forward to the new role".
Stephanie King, sales director at Davidsons, said "It's great to have a satisfied Davidsons homeowner on the sales team. We are delighted to welcome Sara to the company – we can't have a better advocate for our homes."
Davidsons currently have a number of developments across Leicestershire and other areas of the Midlands. For more information visit: www.davidsonsgroup.co.uk
Contact
tocker.
***@tocker.biz
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse