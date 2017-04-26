News By Tag
Couple move from Kinross to Ashby for Davidsons Homes style
Dora said "We started looking about a year ago, initially on the internet, but we had visited Davidsons Anstey development when visiting our daughter and really liked the homes there. We were impressed by the style and the quality of build. We recently retired and wanted a brand-new home so we could spend time on our hobbies and interests and not on doing maintenance and gardening. Ashby fitted the bill in terms of a location which would enable us to be near our daughter and to do the things we wanted to do. I love playing bridge, my husband paints, and we both enjoy a game of bowls.".
Dora continued "We liked Davidsons Carlton housetype which was available on a lovely plot. However, we hadn't sold our own home. We went back to Scotland, put our house up for sale and it sold in just one day! So, we were able to reserve the home we wanted. We are really pleased with it. It's an unusual shaped home – that little bit different. There's lots of space inside. We love the sitting/dining area, just off the kitchen - we use it a lot. We've also turned a couple of the bedrooms into 'hobby' rooms".
Dora added "Davidsons service has been excellent. The sales manager, Rachael, has been marvellous all the way through - nothing has been too much trouble. The site manager, Dean, met us and talked to us about the house when it was under construction and came to check that everything was OK when we moved in. We're really pleased with our new home".
Stephanie King, sales director at Davidsons, said "We wish the Hagues a very happy retirement in their new home. It is great that we have attracted someone from so far afield, and delightful to hear that our customers are pleased with both our service and our homes. We are building a range of homes at Ashby to provide something for everyone, and it is proving very popular".
Davidsons development is called 'Tudor Rise' and is situated on the Burton Road, Ashby de la Zouch LE65 2LP. There are three, four and five bedroom homes available, providing a mix of Georgian and Victorian style properties. For more information, call 0782 480 6545 or visit www.davidsonsgroup.co.uk
