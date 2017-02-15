News By Tag
First purchasers for Davidsons Homes at New Lubbesthorpe in Leicestershire
The couple were keen to buy a brand-new home and looked at a number of new build developments around Leicestershire before buying a Davidsons home.
Julia said "We had known about Davidsons for two or three years and first saw some of their homes at Anstey. We were impressed by the look and style of the individual homes and by the layout of the whole development. We also liked the company ethos and what they were trying to achieve – doing things differently with more thought".
Julia continued "When we found out they were building at New Lubbesthorpe we went on their mailing list and were invited to the launch. We knew the housetype we were interested in, having seen it at Anstey - it ticked all the boxes for us and we reserved within a couple of days. We bought using Davidsons Part Exchange scheme which meant we had a guaranteed buyer for our house, and knew we wouldn't lose the home we had reserved. We're really excited and can't wait until our home is completed. We also think it's a great location and are looking forward to seeing how the community develops".
Stephanie King, sales director at Davidsons, said "We are delighted to welcome the Hedley family as our first purchasers at 'Hereswode' at New Lubbesthorpe. Work at the development is progressing well and we expect to launch our showhome in March - we are already receiving a lot of interest in the homes."
'Hereswode' is situated east of Beggars Lane, New Lubbesthorpe LE3 3NQ. For more information, call 07824 806 937or visit: www.davidsonsgroup.co.uk
