Davidsons Homes in Queniborough, Leicestershire ticks all the boxes

 
 
Mick and Sara Illey with dog Daisy at Davidsons Queniborough development
Mick and Sara Illey with dog Daisy at Davidsons Queniborough development
 
QUENIBOROUGH, England - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Mick and Sara Illey were looking to downsize but wanted to stay in the same area of Leicestershire. They were aware that Davidsons were building in the village of Queniborough, which they liked, and went to visit.

Mick said "We looked at the Davidsons homes and were particularly interested in the four bedroom homes, but unfortunately the one we wanted was sold. However, we really liked the development and decided to go for one of their three bedroom properties. We bought and moved in, but then one of the larger homes that we liked was released for sale, so we decided to move".

Mick continued "We then had to sell our existing Davidsons home, and fate took a hand. An old acquaintance knocked on our door and said 'Recognised your car on the drive. I know you've recently moved here. We are thinking of buying here too'. I said 'You can buy this one if you want to'. Initially he thought I was joking but when he realised I wasn't he came back with his wife, and they decided to buy. So, we are moving just across the road".

Mick added "We like the designs of the Davidsons homes and the developments themselves. They are well planned with a good mix of homes - all the properties are a bit different. Their showhomes are fantastic, and having moved in we know the quality of the individual homes is good too. The service from Davidsons has also been excellent. Both the sales and site teams are great - nothing is too much trouble. We are looking forward to moving into our second Davidsons home."

Stephanie King, sales director at Davidsons, said "This is an unusual one, but it's marvellous to hear that someone likes our homes this much. It is also great to hear that both the design of our homes, and the way we plan our developments are so well regarded. Our aim is always to design our developments to be interesting, and great places to live".

Davidsons development is called 'Barley Fields' and is situated on the Barkby Road in Queniborough, LE7 3FE. There are three, four and five bedroom homes available, providing a mix of Georgian and Victorian style properties. For more information call 0116 298 4361 or visit www.davidsonsgroup.co.uk

