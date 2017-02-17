News By Tag
Neighbourly afternoon for Davidsons homebuyers in Ravenstone, Leicestershire
Residents of Davidsons 'St Michael's Gate' development in Ravenstone got the chance to meet their neighbours at an event organised by the Leicestershire homebuilder.
Clare Hughes, sales manager at St Michael's Gate, said: 'It was a good afternoon - everyone got along well and thought it was a great idea, they really enjoyed themselves. They also said some lovely things about the development – everyone here is very friendly".
Sarahjane Giles, area sales manager at Davidsons Homes, said: "We receive lots of positive feedback from customers about our homes and the service we provide, and events like this are an opportunity to take that a stage further in helping everyone to get to know each other. We love to create homes and communities for people to enjoy and share, and this is very true of Ravenstone. The village itself is also lovely with many local amenities such as a Post Office, village shop, garden centre, primary school and pre-school."
All the homes at 'St Michael's Gate' are now released for sale as the development nears its end. There are three, four, and five bedroom homes available from £182,995 to £489,995. The 'Help to Buy' and Part Exchange schemes are available on many of the homes. Details are available at the development.
All homes have an excellent specification - kitchens are fitted with a range of appliances, including AEG oven, hob and integrated microwave - and stylish Villeroy and Boch sanitary ware features in bathrooms and en-suites.
The company has received five stars - the highest rating - four years in a row in the National Home Builders Federation customer satisfaction survey.
'St Michael's Gate' is on the Melbourne Road in Ravenstone LE67 2AL. For more information visit: www.davidsonsgroup.co.uk or call 01530 887910. Davidsons currently have a number of developments across Leicestershire.
