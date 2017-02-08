 
News By Tag
* Mdm, Kiosk Lockdown
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bangalore
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

42Gears and T&VS announce partnership for Selling Enterprise Mobility Management Solution in APAC

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Mdm, Kiosk Lockdown

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Bangalore - Karnataka - India

Subject:
Partnerships

BANGALORE, India - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- 42Gears Mobility Systems, the top Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) solution provider in the country announces partnership with Test and Verification Solutions (T&VS), a leading hardware verification and software testing solutions and services provider to offer 42Gears' enterprise mobility management solution for APAC region.

The partnership has stemmed from a growing requirement for mobility solutions in the APAC region. It has been announced in the wake of increasing adoption of IoT devices across several verticals such as government, utility, manufacturing, healthcare and retail. Large-scale embrace of IoT has been seen in countries like Singapore, India, China, South Korea, Australia and Indonesia. The 42Gears-T&VS partnership will work towards fulfilling the every-increasing demand for an enterprise mobility management solution in these regions.

42Gears Mobility Systems, which was recently ranked on Deloitte Technology Fast50 India 2016, will work towards combining its expertise in EMM solution development with T&VS' proficiency in solution selling and after-sales support activities across the application lifecycle space to offer world-class, end-to-end mobility solution and support services to APAC customers. T&VS' strong expertise in the High-Tech space in the critical APAC region will make the 42Gears-T&VS partnership a highly proficient venture that can target customers across multiple high-growth verticals.

Abhay Koranne, Senior Vice President, 42Gears spoke about the pioneering partnership. He said "We are really excited about this partnership. T&VS is strong in the APAC region and together we plan to fulfil customer requirements through our expertise This is a win-win situation which will produce mutual benefits for both organizations and the customers."

Karthik Nagappan, Director – Engineering and Operations, T&VS for APAC and North America also had some important inputs to add. He said "We believe the T&VS partnership with 42Gears is very strategic because it helps us achieve the dual objective of addressing the EMM requirements of our existing customers in the APAC region while at the same time increasing the Total Addressable Market (TAM) for both organizations."

About 42Gears

42Gears Mobility Systems provides SaaS and On-premise based EMM solution. It offers enterprise grade products to help companies track, manage and secure enterprise mobile devices. 42Gears products are being used by over 6000 customers across 102 countries for securing, managing and monitoring COBO and BYOD mobile devices. 42Gears products are widely used  in various verticals like education, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics and retail. For more information, please visit https://www.42gears.com/

About T&VS

T&VS (Test and Verification Solutions Ltd.) is a product and service provider. It helps organizations developing complex products in the microelectronics and embedded systems industries to verify their hardware and software products. T&VS employs industry best practice and manage peaks in development and testing programs. Its embedded software testing services includes onsite/offshore testing support as well as assistance with safety certification and security testing. T&VS offers hardware verification services to provide onsite/offshore verification support and training in advanced verification methodologies. It also offers Verification IPs and its own Verification (EDA) signoff tool. For more information, please visit www.testandverification.com

For more information contact: Manisha.singh@42gears.com

42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt Ltd

+91 88888 48892 / +91 94830 54155

No. 1/A, 1st Floor, 27th Main,

1st Sector, HSR Layout,

Bangalore - 560 102

India

Contact
Manisha Singh
***@42gears.com
End
Source:42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt Ltd
Email:***@42gears.com
Posted By:***@42gears.com Email Verified
Tags:Mdm, Kiosk Lockdown
Industry:Technology
Location:Bangalore - Karnataka - India
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 08, 2017
42Gears Mobility Systems PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share