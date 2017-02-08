News By Tag
42Gears and T&VS announce partnership for Selling Enterprise Mobility Management Solution in APAC
The partnership has stemmed from a growing requirement for mobility solutions in the APAC region. It has been announced in the wake of increasing adoption of IoT devices across several verticals such as government, utility, manufacturing, healthcare and retail. Large-scale embrace of IoT has been seen in countries like Singapore, India, China, South Korea, Australia and Indonesia. The 42Gears-T&
42Gears Mobility Systems, which was recently ranked on Deloitte Technology Fast50 India 2016, will work towards combining its expertise in EMM solution development with T&VS' proficiency in solution selling and after-sales support activities across the application lifecycle space to offer world-class, end-to-end mobility solution and support services to APAC customers. T&VS' strong expertise in the High-Tech space in the critical APAC region will make the 42Gears-T&
Abhay Koranne, Senior Vice President, 42Gears spoke about the pioneering partnership. He said "We are really excited about this partnership. T&VS is strong in the APAC region and together we plan to fulfil customer requirements through our expertise This is a win-win situation which will produce mutual benefits for both organizations and the customers."
Karthik Nagappan, Director – Engineering and Operations, T&VS for APAC and North America also had some important inputs to add. He said "We believe the T&VS partnership with 42Gears is very strategic because it helps us achieve the dual objective of addressing the EMM requirements of our existing customers in the APAC region while at the same time increasing the Total Addressable Market (TAM) for both organizations."
About 42Gears
42Gears Mobility Systems provides SaaS and On-premise based EMM solution. It offers enterprise grade products to help companies track, manage and secure enterprise mobile devices. 42Gears products are being used by over 6000 customers across 102 countries for securing, managing and monitoring COBO and BYOD mobile devices. 42Gears products are widely used in various verticals like education, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics and retail. For more information, please visit https://www.42gears.com/
About T&VS
T&VS (Test and Verification Solutions Ltd.) is a product and service provider. It helps organizations developing complex products in the microelectronics and embedded systems industries to verify their hardware and software products. T&VS employs industry best practice and manage peaks in development and testing programs. Its embedded software testing services includes onsite/offshore testing support as well as assistance with safety certification and security testing. T&VS offers hardware verification services to provide onsite/offshore verification support and training in advanced verification methodologies. It also offers Verification IPs and its own Verification (EDA) signoff tool. For more information, please visit www.testandverification.com
For more information contact: Manisha.singh@
42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt Ltd
+91 88888 48892 / +91 94830 54155
No. 1/A, 1st Floor, 27th Main,
1st Sector, HSR Layout,
Bangalore - 560 102
India
Contact
Manisha Singh
***@42gears.com
