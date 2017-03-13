Country(s)
Industry News
42Gears listed as an EMM Solution Provider in Gartner Report on Mobile Digital Business Opportunities
"The company chose to implement a digital signage solution enabled by an EMM suite from 42Gears Mobility Systems."- Gartner Report, 2017
BANGALORE, India - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- 42Gears Mobility Systems, the leading Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) solution provider in the country announces that Gartner has featured 42Gears products in a case study undertaken for its report on 'Unlock Mobile Digital Business Opportunities Using Enterprise Mobility Management Capabilities', published on 24 February 2017.
The report concentrated on taking an in-depth look at how mobile and endpoint strategies can contribute to the development of digital business through increased adoption of enterprise mobility management tools for added purposes other than just securing and managing endpoint devices.
As per the report, organizations rarely utilize the full capabilities of EMM in their digital business initiatives. By using EMM tools to experience new digital experiences beyond smartphones and tablets, companies would be able to extend digital business initiatives beyond employees.
To substantiate its report, Gartner proposes several case studies, one of which concentrates on the use of idle mobile devices kept on display for branding and marketing purpose. 42Gears helped the customer implement its digital signage solution enabled by an EMM suite to play promotional content on the devices. The Middle East based customer used SureVideo solution to convert locked-down mobile devices or Android TVs into digital signage screens and SureMDMfor remote management.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Read Report
About 42Gears
42Gears Mobility Systems provides SaaS and On-premise based EMM solution. It offers several enterprise-ready products to help companies track, manage and secure enterprise mobile devices. 42Gears has catered to over 6000 customers across 102 countries for securing, managing and monitoring COBO and BYOD mobile devices. 42Gears products are widely across the globe in various verticals like education, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, retail and more. For more information, please visit www.42gears.com
Media Contact
Manisha Singh
***@42gears.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 13, 2017