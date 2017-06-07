Country(s)
42Gears Launched SureVideo For Windows 10 Devices
BANGALORE, India - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- As business mobility continues to evolve, so must the solutions to manage its functionalities. 42Gears Mobility Systems, one of the leading Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) solution provider announces the launch of SureVideo Digital Signage Solution for Windows 10 platform.
42Gears' SureVideo is a flexible application that converts regular tablets into portable and professional looking Digital Signage terminals. SureVideo enables iPads, Android, Windows tablets and smart TV sets to continuously play and loop media files (video, audio and image) in kiosk mode. It caters to business-specific Digital Signage requirements by displaying advertisements, product information or news that a business may want to be delivered to its customers.
"SureVideo for Windows 10 is an extension of SureVideo for Android and iOS devices, offering attractive, vibrant and easy-to-use interface. The solution's ease of use is perfectly balanced by its extended functionality and state-of-the-
About 42Gears
42Gears Mobility Systems provides SaaS and On-premise EMM solution. It offers enterprise-ready products to help companies secure, monitor and manage enterprise mobile devices. More than 6100 customers across 105 countries use 42Gears for BYOD and Company Owned Device deployment scenarios. 42Gears products are used in verticals like healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education and retail. For more information, please visit www.42gears.com
Contact
Manisha Singh
***@42gears.com
