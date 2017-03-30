News By Tag
* 42gears
* Emm
* Mdm
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Onkar Singh, Founder of 42Gears Wins Emerging Entrepreneur Award by CII, 2016
"We want to nurture, cherish and recognize first generation entrepreneurs from southern states," - CK Ranganathan, Chairman, CII SR
CII received close to 300 nominations from first generation entrepreneurs. The criteria for inclusion in the potential nominee list was to be a first-generation entrepreneur with a compelling, out-of-the-box and emerging business idea that had been converted into a sustainable business, with operations in South India and running successfully for the last 3 to 10 years. Through this initiative, CII hopes to aid entrepreneurs and mentor them to scale up their businesses.
The Confederation of Indian Industry Southern Region (CII SR) includes the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala. Each state has shown tremendous social-economic potential by developing various key industry verticals. While Tamil Nadu boasts of a strong Manufacturing base in fields of Auto and Auto Components, Andhra Pradesh's has developed an extensive Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry. Everyone knows Karnataka is the Information Technology Hub while Kerala is riding high on the wheels of Tourism. Puducherry is striving hard to help develop General Engineering, Auto Ancilliary and IT-ITES.
CII has been playing a proactive role in the promotion of Indian Industries by working with the southern State Government on Policy Issues impacting the industries. CII in the Southern Region provides business with networking opportunities and helping organizations, governments, business leaders and others connect with each other. It offers opportunities for business players to take part in industrial and business seminars, conferences, training programmes, social sector activities, buyer seller forums, trade fairs, exhibitions and more.
About 42Gears
42Gears Mobility Systems provides SaaS and On-premise based EMM solution. It offers several enterprise-ready products to help companies track, manage and secure enterprise mobile devices. 42Gears has catered to over 6000 customers across 102 countries for securing, managing and monitoring COBO and BYOD mobile devices. 42Gears products are widely across the globe in various verticals like education, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, retail and more. For more information, please visit https://www.42gears.com/
Contact
42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt Ltd
Manisha Singh
***@42gears.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse